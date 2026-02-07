App-based drivers of Ola, Uber, Rapido and others have launched a nationwide strike over fare policies (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, February 7: Millions of app-based transport workers across the country have commenced a nationwide strike today, February 7, causing significant disruptions to ride-hailing services. Termed the "All-India Breakdown," the protest involves drivers from major platforms, including Ola, Uber, Rapido, and Porter. Organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), the strike highlights long-standing grievances regarding arbitrary fare structures, the commercial use of private vehicles, and a lack of regulatory oversight despite recent government guidelines.

Core Grievances: Fares and Regulation

The primary catalyst for today's action is the perceived failure of central and state governments to enforce the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike Today, February 7: Gig Workers Across India to Shut Services in Protest Against Platform Exploitation.

Union leaders argue that although these guidelines were designed to bring transparency, aggregator companies continue to fix base fares unilaterally.

Minimum Base Fares: Drivers are demanding the immediate notification of government-regulated minimum base fares for cabs, autos, and bike taxis.

The '50 Per Cent Clause': Protesters are specifically targeting Clause 17.3 of the 2025 guidelines, which allows aggregators to price rides up to 50 per cent below the base fare - a practice drivers say "cannibalises" their ability to earn a living wage.

Income Instability: Recent data from the Economic Survey 2025-26 reveals that nearly 40% of India's 1.2 crore gig workers earn less than INR 15,000 per month, despite rising operational costs.

The 'Panic Button' Financial Burden

In states like Maharashtra, a specific point of contention has emerged regarding mandatory safety equipment. The Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha reported that while the central government approved 140 panic button providers, the state government recently declared nearly 70 per cent of them "unauthorised". This has forced many drivers to remove existing devices and spend upwards of INR 12,000 on new, approved hardware, creating what unions call "severe financial hardship."

Safety and Competition Concerns

The strike also brings to light the ongoing battle against "illegal" bike taxis. Traditional cab and auto drivers claim that the proliferation of private (white-plate) vehicles being used for commercial purposes on apps like Rapido has not only slashed their income but also compromised passenger safety.

Insurance Risks: Unions allege that victims of accidents involving private vehicles used commercially are often denied insurance benefits.

Demand for Ban: A key demand is a strict prohibition on non-commercial vehicles operating on aggregator platforms or their mandatory conversion to commercial (yellow-plate) status. Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike: Gig Workers’ Delegation Meets Rahul Gandhi, Seeks National Law Against Platform Exploitation.

Impact of Strike on Commuters

The "Breakdown" began early Saturday morning, with drivers across major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad switching off their apps for a minimum of six hours. While some drivers are observing a full-day strike, others are participating by cancelling rides or staying offline during peak hours.

