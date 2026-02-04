Mumbai, February 4: Drivers associated with major ride-hailing platforms, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, have announced a nationwide strike scheduled for Saturday, February 7, 2026. The "All-India Breakdown" protest, confirmed by the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF), aims to highlight systemic issues of fare exploitation and the lack of regulatory oversight within the gig economy.

The upcoming protest follows a series of demonstrations by transport and delivery workers that took place during the recent Christmas and New Year periods. Union leaders state that despite the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, aggregator platforms continue to determine fares arbitrarily, pushing millions of workers into financial instability and mounting debt. Gig Workers' Strike on New Year’s Eve 2025: Why Your Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon Deliveries May Be Delayed on December 31.

Drivers Allege Fare Exploitation

The TADF has raised concerns that ride-hailing companies are operating without sufficient transparency in their pricing models. According to union representatives, platforms frequently implement surge pricing for commuters while simultaneously reducing the earnings of drivers and increasing their own commission rates.

This lack of oversight has reportedly created an unsustainable working environment where drivers must bear the full cost of rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance, and insurance. The forum argues that these operational risks, combined with unstable income, make it nearly impossible for drivers to maintain a dignified livelihood.

Minimum Base Fare

A primary demand of the striking unions is the immediate notification and enforcement of a minimum base fare for all app-based transport services, including cabs, auto-rickshaws, and bike taxis. The unions have criticised both central and state governments for failing to establish a floor price that reflects actual operational expenses and inflation.

Beyond wages, the protesters are seeking a strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial rides. They argue that the proliferation of "white-board" vehicles used for commercial services creates unfair competition and bypasses the legal safety and tax requirements mandated for commercial transport. Govt Asks Online Delivery Platforms To Drop ‘10-Minute’ Commitments for Gig Worker Safety; Blinkit, Zepto and Zomato To Comply After Mansukh Mandaviya’s Intervention.

Gig Worker Rights and Safety

The strike also addresses broader concerns regarding the digital "algorithmic management" used by these platforms. Drivers are calling for an end to arbitrary ID blocks and penalties, demanding a transparent due process before a worker is barred from the platform. Safety remains a critical issue, with demands for health insurance, accident coverage, and the provision of safety gear.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (One India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).