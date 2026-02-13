Bologna, February 13: Ducati has officially revealed the Formula 73, a limited-edition motorcycle that serves as a modern tribute to the legendary 750 Super Sport Desmo of the 1970s. Blending heritage-inspired aesthetics with contemporary engineering, the Italian manufacturer has confirmed that production will be restricted to just 873 units worldwide. For enthusiasts in the Indian market, the model is expected to arrive during the fourth quarter of 2026, marking it as one of the most exclusive offerings in the brand’s regional portfolio.

The motorcycle celebrates a pivotal moment in Ducati’s racing history, specifically the 1972 victory at the 200 Miglia di Imola. It was during this era that riders Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari dominated the track on the 750 Imola Desmo, the machine that eventually birthed the 750 Super Sport road bike. This legacy introduced the desmodromic valve system to the world, a mechanical signature that remains a cornerstone of the brand’s identity today. 2026 KTM 790 Duke Leaked via Type-Approval Filings, Will Come With New Design and WP Braking System.

Heritage Design Meets Modern Technology

Visually, the Formula 73 adopts a slim café racer silhouette, moving away from the aggressive, angular bodywork seen on modern superbikes. The design features a distinctive silver and aqua green paint scheme, accented by a vertical gold stripe on the fuel tank—a direct reference to the original 1970s race bikes. The retro appeal is further enhanced by spoked wheels, clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors, and a short front fairing.

Despite its nostalgic appearance, the motorcycle is equipped with a suite of modern electronics. Power is delivered by an 803cc Desmodue engine that produces 73 bhp and 65.2 Nm of torque. To ensure contemporary performance and safety, Ducati has integrated ride-by-wire throttle technology, traction control, cornering ABS, and a quick-shifter. The bike also offers two distinct riding modes, allowing for a customisable experience on the road.

Exclusivity and Indian Market Arrival

Each of the 873 units will be individually numbered, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a collector’s box containing archival sketches and historical photographs. Premium hardware components include a specially developed fuel cap created in collaboration with Termignoni and billet aluminium parts that emphasize the premium nature of the build. Aprilia RS 457 Price, Specifications and Features.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The Formula 73 is constructed around Ducati’s signature steel trellis frame, providing a balance of rigidity and agility. It rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, ensuring high levels of grip. While pricing for the Indian market has not yet been finalised, the limited production run suggests that only a very small number of units will be allocated for local collectors when deliveries commence in late 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ducati India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).