New Delhi, April 10: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reportedly planning to visit India later this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce his mega investment plans, as the country doubles down on its EV adoption strategy. However, an official confirmation on Musk’s India visit from the tech billionaire or his electric car company was yet to come.

Musk is slated to meet PM Modi "in the week of April 22 in New Delhi", Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The X owner, accompanied by other top Tesla executives, is also likely to make an announcement about his investment plans and setting up of a potential $2-3 billion manufacturing plant in the country, the report mentioned. Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Entry in India Will Be a Natural Progression.

According to Musk, the entry of Tesla in India, as the company scouts for factory land, will be a "natural progression". "All vehicles will go electric and it is just a matter of time," the Tesla CEO said. India, like other nations which have adopted EVs, should also have more and more electric cars going forward, according to the X owner. Elon Musk Gets Support From Brazilian House Committee Amid Ongoing Stand-Off With Judiciary Over Blocking Some X Accounts.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are reportedly on top of Tesla’s agenda to start EV manufacturing and export the vehicles as well. During his visit to the US last year, PM Modi had invited the tech billionaire to explore opportunities in the country for investments in the e-mobility sector.

