New Delhi, February 22 : Honda City facelift is all prepped-up for its official market launch, and new details about the refreshed sedan keep cropping up online. The City facelift’s new variant details have been now leaked out.

The Honda City facelift is going to launch in India on March 2, and its bookings are also likely to open on the same day. As per reports, a few Honda dealers have already started receiving the first lot of the new City facelift model. Let’s find the details. New Car Launches in India in 2023: From Altroz Racer to Tiago EV Blitz; Find Key Details About Upcoming Cars From Tata Motors.

Honda City Facelift - Variants Details :

As per the reports, the Honda City 2023 facelift be getting a new SV MT base variant. The new Honda City facelift will come in only petrol and petrol-hybrid versions, as the diesel engine has been discontinued. The pure petrol version will be offered in SV MT, V MT, V CVT, VX MT, VX CVT, ZX MT and ZX CVT trim levels. Maruti Suzuki New Car Launches in India: From Fronx to Next-Gen Swift, Checkout the 6 Most Awaited Models From India’s Top Selling Auto Brand.

Honda City Facelift - Feature Details :

Honda will introduce its Honda Sensing on the City petrol version, which is a safety features package including premium features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking and more. The City facelift is also going to come loaded with 6 airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill-start assist, ORVM-mounted lane-watch cameras, multi-angle rearview camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX-anchorage for rear seat.

Honda City Facelift - Powertrains :

Under the hood, the City facelift get powered with RDE emissions compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine offering 121hp of power and paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox option.

The City hybrid will get the same Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine teamed with two electric motors and paired with an eCVT transmission as well as a battery pack. The powertrain offers a combined power of 126hp of power and 253Nm of peak torque.

Honda India has bid adieu to its diesel engines and its India line-up will have only petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains going ahead.

Honda City Facelift - Market Competitors :

The iconic Honda City’s 2023 facelift model will be fighting with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the Hyundai Verna that will come in its next-gen avatar in March to intensify the competition.

