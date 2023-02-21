New Delhi, February 21 : Maruti Suzuki has already revealed its plans to launch a whole new armada of cars in India, and unveiled two of its most anticipated upcoming cars – the Fronx and the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023.

Apart from beating the intense market competition in order to keep its crown intact in India as the top selling car maker for over 3 decades, Maruti Suzuki is also working hard towards a cleaner and greener future mobility system by focusing on EVs and alternate fuel cars. So, here’s some of the most anticipated new car launches from the Indo Japanese auto major. New Car Launches in India in 2023: From Altroz Racer to Tiago EV Blitz; Find Key Details About Upcoming Cars From Tata Motors.

6 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Car Launches :

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

This Baleno-based new crossover from Maruti Suzuki has been a highly speculated car for quite a few years. Finally officially unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Jimny 5-door, the Frox is likely to be launched in the March to May period of this year. Already garnering great numbers of pre-bookings, the bold and contemporary looking Maruti Suzuki Fronx is going to compete against the popular Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the lot in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV market. Honda City 2023 Facelift Leaked Prior to Launch; Checkout Launch Date, Specs and All Key Details Here.

Maruti Suzuki 5-door Jimny

The all-new 5-door Jimny has been a dream come true for the true-blue SUV and Maruti Suzuki brand lovers. The company has already confirmed that the Jimny will hit the Indian car market in May, while its pre-launch bookings are also underway. The hard-core SUV will come packed with a 1.5L K15B petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission options, empowered by the AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a low-range gearbox. Post its market launch its sole closest rival will be the Mahindra Thar.

Maruti Suzuki eVX Based Electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its eVX all-electric concept this year and has already confirmed that the first all-electric SUV based on this concept will be launching sometime in 2025. This e-SUV’s electric platform has also been co-developed with Toyota and measures over 4-metre in length. It will be packing in a 60kWh battery offering a promised range of 550km on a full charge. This Maruti Suzuki electric SUV is expected to fight with a whole bunch of new e-SUVs in India, as EV are on the rise and 2025 is still two years away.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

The next generation Swift is definitely a highly awaited launch and is expected to have its world May this year. It is likely to hit the Indian car market early next year. The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to flaunt radical design changes, offer premium features and become more efficient than ever before. Underpinned by the Heartect platform, it will pack in a new 1.2L, 3-cylinder petrol engine empowered by the strong hybrid technology from Toyota.

All-new Maruti Suzuki MPV

Maruti Suzuki is expected to unveil an all-new MPV in August this year, which will go on sale during the Indian festive season. This will be essentially the rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, as we all know how Suzuki and its fellow Japanese auto maker Toyota share rebadged models in India. The platform, basic design language, features and powertrains are all expected to be shared with the Toyota Innova Hycross, albeit with some visual differences. This new MPV will also be Maruti Suzuki’s first offering to be equipped Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) tech.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Premium SUV

Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on an all-new premium SUV model that is set for India launch in 2024. Codenamed as the Maruti Suzuki Y17, this three-row SUV is will share its Global C underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. This new 7-seater SUV is expected to pack in a 1.5L K15C petrol engine with mild hybrid tech. Post its India launch, the new Maruti premium SUV will lock its horns with the likes of the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 among others.

