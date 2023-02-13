New Delhi, February 13 : Japanese auto giant Honda is busy preparing the launch of its new models for this year, and its first model in the 2023 lineup will be the City facelift.

The Honda City facelift is going to be the mid-life refresh of the current-gen model of the iconic moniker. Honda Cars India is currently preparing to launch the City facelift, which is said to be an imminent event. Continue reading to know all details. Hyundai Verna Next Generation Launch: Here's Everything We Know So Far.

Honda City Facelift 2023 - What All Are Expected?

The Honda City sedan has been around in India for a long time. With each generation model the City has changed a lot with more stunning visual appeal and new advanced features, while retaining the essence of the much-loved global sedan, which is a best-selling model from the brand in India. Maruti Suzuki Tour S 2023 Launched; Find Specs, Features and Price Here.

The fifth-generation model of the mid-size sedan was launched in India back in July 2020, which is why it is due for an update. The Honda City 2023 is expected to hit the car market of India with minor cosmetic updates, added new features and also a revised line-up, while the under the hood bits are expected to be retained.

Honda City Facelift 2023 - Design, Features and Variant Updates :

The refreshed new Honda City 2023 would flaunt restyled front and rear bumpers and newly designed alloy wheels apart from few other minor updates.

The cabin of the City facelift is expected to come packed with new features including ventilated seats, a wireless charger, new upholstery and a couple of more comfort features. Honda City will also get a revised variant line-up, while the strong hybrid powertrain will be available in more variants.

Honda City Facelift 2023 - Powertrains :

The upcoming City facelift will carry forward the current model’s mechanical bits. The only change will be missing diesel engine in the lineup. The 2023 City will get powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 119 bhp and 145 Nm, coupled with a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission options. A 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol hybrid powertrain will also be on offer, teamed with two electric motors to offer combined output of 124 bhp and 253 Nm.

Honda City Facelift 2023 - Expected Launch, Price and Market Competition :

The Honda City 2023 facelift model is likely to launch in India in March. The current City petrol model has a starting price of Rs 11.87 lakh, while the hybrid variant is tagged at Rs 19.89 lakh (ex-showroom), hence the facelift model will come with a slight premium increase over the ongoing models. The Honda City mid-sized sedan fights against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and others in the C-segment of India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).