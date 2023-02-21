New Delhi, February 21 : Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has already given a concrete idea about its huge upcoming new car launch plans at the Auto Expo 2023. While the big Tata EV launches are expected next year, a whole armada of other cars are lined up for this year.

Here’s a look at the list of the car launches from the house of Tata Motors that are most likely to hit the Indian auto market in 2023. Read on to find details. Honda City 2023 Facelift Leaked Prior to Launch; Checkout Launch Date, Specs and All Key Details Here.

Tata Motors Upcoming Car Launches in India in 2023:

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer edition was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 and it was thought to be just that, an eye-candy display model. However, the racy edition garnered so much of attention, that its actual market launch was soon confirmed.

The Altroz Racer gets some cool cosmetic updates to make it look very sporty and attractive. It also gets some added new features including a big 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and a panoramic electric sunroof among others. It will also get a more powerful powertrain than the Altroz iTurbo to justify its sporty looks. Hyundai Verna Next Generation Model India Launch Officially Confirmed; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Tata Punch & Altroz CNG

During the advent of alternate fuels and green cars, Tata Motors is really taking big steps to stay ahead in the alternate fuel race in the country. The Punch and Altroz both were showcased in their iCNG avatars and these will launch in the coming months powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine. The duo will also come with a new dual-cylinder CNG powertrain to offer better boot space.

New Tata Harrier & Safari

While the Tata Harrier EV is expected to come sometime next year, the updated version of the standard model will be launched in March alongside the updated tata Safari. Both the premium SUV models will boast of new added features such as a big 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and 6 airbags, but the most important addition will be ADAS tech package. They will get powered by the same powertrains, but in the BS6 phase 2 emission compliant formats.

Tata Tiago EV Blitz

The sporty Tata Tiago EV Blitz was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The Tiago EV Blitz is the cooler and bolder version of the standard electric hatch model. It flaunts a number of styling updates and sporty black visual bits all over to mark itself apart from the regular Tiago EV. Under the hood though, it is unlikely to get any updates. Hence, expect it to be offered as a sporty edition only with an enhanced visual appeal.

