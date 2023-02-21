New Delhi, February 21 : Honda is ready to start its 2023 car launch schedule in India starting with the City facelift model. However, just days prior to the official market launch of the refreshed Honda City 2023, all the important details of the car have been leaked online.

The 2023 Honda City facelift will come with cosmetic updates, interior tweaks and added new features, in order to fight it better with its many established C-segment sedans in India. Let’s check all the key details about the upcoming updated sedan. Honda’s All-New Mid-Size SUV for India Gets Spotted While Road Testing; Find Key Details Here.

2023 Honda City Facelift - Exterior Design Updates :

The iconic City sedan is getting its mid-cycle facelift this year, and thus, it will get a handful of cosmetic updates, but not anything radical as its just a refresh and not an all-new model.

The 2023 City facelift will come with restyled bumpers, a sleeker chrome bar on the front grille with a new vertical slats for lower variants and honeycomb pattern for the higher variants. Most of the other design features of the City remains the same, excepting repositioning of reflectors. Honda is also likely to introduce a new shade of Blue exterior colour choice as part of the refreshed model. Toyota Corolla Cross-Based Bigger New SUV on the Anvil for India; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

2023 Honda City Facelift – New Added Features :

While the cabin of the new refreshed Honda City will largely remain unchanged will get subtle changes and updates to offer a refreshed feel. A few added new features are expected to be offered, which are currently lacking in the existing model. Ventilated seats, a wireless charger and a couple of more features are expected to be added.

2023 Honda City Facelift – Powertrains :

The Honda City 2023 facelift model will be coming in petrol and hybrid engines only as the diesel engines have been discontinued by the company before the stricter BS6 Phase II RDE norms come into effect. The City facelift will get powered by a 1.5L petrol engine offering 119 bhp paired to a 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox options, while the 1.5L Atkinson Cycle petrol-hybrid engine offering 124 bhp will be paired with an e-CVT transmission. The powertrains will be all compliant with the upcoming emission norms.

2023 Honda City Facelift – Launch Date & Expected Price :

The Honda City 2023 facelift will launch on March 2 in India and will be obviously dearer than the ongoing model. It is expected to cost around Rs 1 lakh more, due to the updated RDE compliant engines. The current Honda City costs between Rs 11.87 and Rs 15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).