New Delhi, March 2 : Honda Cars India has launched the new City facelift with cosmetic updates, a handful of new added features, entry-level variants as well as new exterior paint option.

The 2023 Honda City facelift has thus, become better equipped and more attractive than the outgoing model. Moreover, owing to the introduction of new entry-level models, the starting price of the City’s petrol and hybrid versions have also gone down. Let’s take a deeper look at the iconic City’s new facelift model. Citroen eC3 All-Electric Hatchback Launched in India; Check Prices, Specs, Features and Other Key Details Here.

2023 Honda City Facelift – Exterior and Interior Styling Updates :

This is Honda City’s mid-life facelift, and hence it gets endowed with come styling refresh both on the outside and inside. Hyundai Alcazar 2023 Update Comes With a New Turbo Petrol Engine; Find Specs, Pre-Bookings Details and More Here.

The City facelift gets revamped bumpers, restyled front grille featuring a honeycomb pattern on higher variants and vertical slats on lower variants and also flaunts a sleeker chrome bar. There are also newly design alloy wheels, repositioned reflectors and a spoiler. Honda has also introduced a new Obsidian Blue Pearl exterior colour option.

The cabin of the City facelift mostly retains the design and layout of the outgoing model but does get some subtle updates on its trims and upholstery to offer a fresher visual appeal.

2023 Honda City Facelift – New Entry-level Variants & Features :

The updated new Honda City petrol lineup now gets a new entry-level SV variant that is available only with manual transmission. Hence, the City facelift petrol is now offers in four trim levels – SV, V, VX and ZX. The Honda City facelift hybrid version also gets a new entry-level V trim, which means the hybrid option is now available in two trims – V and ZX.

The City facelift now comes packed with many new added features, including ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous, lane keep assist and emergency braking on the petrol variants as well as the top hybrid variants.

A new "Low-Speed Follow" function has been also introduced in the ADAS tech package on the City hybrid version. This function helps the driver to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of it, while there’s also a "Lead Car Departure Notification System" that alerts the driver when the vehicle ahead starts moving.

Other features include six airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers and wireless charger among many others.

2023 Honda City Facelift – Powertrains :

Honda has dropped the diesel engine on the City lineup just ahead of the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms coming to effect. Hence, the 2023 Honda City facelift comes powered by a 121hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that gets coupled with a 6-speed manual and a CVT option, and a 126hp, Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid (strong-hybrid) powertrain mated to an eCVT gearbox.

The refreshed new City’s petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains are both compliant to the upcoming RDE norms and E20 (20% ethanol blend) fuel ready.

2023 Honda City Facelift – Price Details & Rivals :

The Honda City facelift has launched with a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 20.39 lakh for the top-of-the-range variant. The starting prices for the City petrol and hybrid trims are now more affordable by Rs 38,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively, all thanks to the new entry-level variants.

Honda City facelift’s bookings are underway, and the prospective buyers can pre-book the premium sedan with just Rs 5,000 online, and with Rs 21,000 at Honda dealerships.

The Honda City facelift is pitched against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the new-gen Hyundai Verna that’s launching later this month.

