New Delhi, December 1 : Japanese auto major Honda is going to give another shot at the hydrogen fuel-cell technology. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (hydrogen FCV) technology has been one of the most researched auto tech in the last decade, to create ultimate clean fuel cars of the future. However, the technology has been facing major hindrances in terms of infrastructure and cost to make it a feasible choice for a wide range of car buyers. Germany: World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Trains Begin Passenger Service in Lower Saxony.

Nevertheless, global car manufacturing behemoths such as Honda, Toyota and other luxury car majors are still working on their hydrogen powered vehicles empowered with electric motors to offer clean, green and mean machines on wheels. Hence, Honda is all set to have another car empowered with this future-ready fuel cell tech, which is going to add to the charm of one of its bestselling models - CR-V crossover.

Honda CR-V Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV - Details:

The new Honda CR-V fuel cell EV version is slated to be rolled out from Honda’s facility in Ohio, USA from 2024. The CR-V CFEV will be replacing the Honda Clarity hydrogen-powered fuel cell sedan that went on sale in California in the time period of 2017-2020. The new CR-V fuel cell vehicle (FCV) variant will also come with plug-in capability to offer a limited all-electric range without drawing any power from the hydrogen fuel cell. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Unveiled in India, To Be Launched Next Month.

In terms of looks the CR-V FCV will retain both the external and cabin deign of the standard CR-V, excepting minor styling elements like trim, badging and expected more jazzed up lighting system to mark it apart from the standard version.

When powertrain is concerned, details are scarce at the moment. Nevertheless, Honda will be producing the FCV powertrain in association with General Motors. The fuel cell powertrain that basically turns liquid hydrogen into electricity to send power to the vehicle’s electric motor, is supposed to be an improved version of the powertrain that did duty under the hood of the Clarity and would use 80% less platinum in the making.

The entire fuel cell power unit will be fitted entirely under the hood of the CR-V, similar to the Clarity, but CR-V’s crossover SUV body shape would help a better fit without compromising of its spacious interior. However, the liquid hydrogen tank will be fitted in the boot that might eat some of the cargo space.

Post its market launch, the CR-V FCV will go up against the likes of the Toyota Mirai and the Hyundai Nexo as the only other hydrogen powered cars available in the US car market. Honda is expected to offer more info about its upcoming FCV model in the coming year as gets closer to the production of the car starting from 2024.

