There is a common phenomenon that fantasy and imagination, discovers talents. Totoykids, a leading YouTube channel for kids, worked on creating content that unfold and induce fantasy through creative videos for children. The philosophy behind the birth of this unique and cheerful channel was to preserve the rudiments of childhood, which are constantly being drained with the advent of modernisation.

This channel aims at creating premium content highlighting the most important phase of a human life - childhood. The very fact that a person’s entire life is shaped during his/her childhood, remains the epicenter of Totoykids. This channel creates content that is creatively crafted by communicating with families all around the world, in order to design games and learning videos. Totoykids team is constantly in contact with its viewers, and takes in consideration to work on unparalleled creative stories for children by adapting characters that can be reimagined in the 3d animation space well suited for kids.

Totoykids channels has well over 700 videos that comprises stories, games, fun videos filled with imagination and fantasy spread across 3 branches on YouTube. Totoykids works on the building block that focuses on enriching childhood and preserving it. The very idea that happy kids make happy adults, is the foundation of all the videos, aiming to bring about sustainable joy and happiness amongst the viewers. The Totoykids team of experts focuses on creating videos that are compatible to the psyche of toddlers by bringing toys to life and encouraging a playful atmosphere, maintaining the spirit of childhood.

This fascinating channel was started in late 2014, and in just 6 years of its launch, Totoykids has managed to acquire a whooping 27 million subscribers worldwide on YouTube. Clearly, this is a result of Totoykids' versatility, creativity and composition. In a very short span, Totoykids released its videos in multiple languages in order to teach a wide customer base all around the world. Such popularity of Totoykids only points in one direction, that is sheer quality content hence created by this channel, making it one of the leading children’s YouTube channels in the world.