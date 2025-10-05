New Delhi, October 5: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch its highly anticipated Venue Facelift soon, offering necessary improvements and upgrades. The Hyundai Venue Facelift launch date is expected to be November 4, 2025, and following this model, the South Korean automobile giant is expected to introduce the Hyundai Venue N Line in India.

The second-generation Hyundai Venue Facelift is rumoured to launch in India with notable upgrades such as Level 2 ADAS, a curved display, interior enhancements, and engine options as seen in previous models. The Venue Facelift will be the next big launch in the Indian compact SUV segment on November 4, stated a report by Carwale. Maserati McPura Coupe, Maserati McPura Cielo Convertible Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Newly Launched Supercars.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Exterior Changes (Expected)

The design of the upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue Facelift is expected to get a major overhaul. The compact SUV will reportedly come with newly designed front and rear bumpers, along with headlamps featuring a split design and vertically aligned projectors. It will also feature a new grille design with rectangular inserts and new LED tail lights. The Hyundai Venue Facelift is expected to get roof rails, a new alloy design, and a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop light.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Interior Changes (Expected)

In terms of interior, the SUV may get a curved screen on its dashboard and a fully digital coloured instrument cluster. The infotainment system will include a touchscreen. The dashboard will be reworked with new AC vents, a revised centre console, and a three-spoke steering wheel. Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), an electric sunroof, and speakers mounted on the dashboard are also expected to be added. 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Thar 3-Door Launched in India

Hyundai Venue Facelift Powertrain Changes (Expected)

The Hyundai Venue Facelift will likely come with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The company is also expected to continue offering five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed DCT transmissions. More details regarding the features, specifications, and engine options will be confirmed by Hyundai before the launch.

