New Delhi, January 20 : The long awaited Jimny finally arrived in India, as Maruti Suzuki unveiled it officially at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. Officially unveiled just 7 days before, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is set to launch soon and is garnering great response, as expected.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s pre-launch bookings are already underway for the advance payment of a token amount of Rs 25,000. As per reports, the Indo-Japanese auto major has already received over 5,000 bookings, which indicates that this iconic hard-core SUV is still a big hit with the traditional SUV lovers. Read on to know more details. BMW X7 2023 Facelift Launched in India, Check Styling Updates, Features and Price Details Here.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Specifications Details :

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in India only in its long-wheelbase version, that is the 5-door version.

Under the hood, the 5-door Jimny gets a 1.5L, K15B petrol engine that generates 104.8PS of max power and 134.2Nm of peak torque and is paired with a choice of 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre, K15B petrol engine comes endowed with features idle start/stop function, and gets a standard AllGrip Pro 4X4 drivetrain with low-range transfer gear to offer all-terrain performance.

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures just under the 4-metre mark - 3985mm, while its width is 1645mm and height is 1720mm.

The all-new Jimny boasts of the longest wheelbase in its own segment, measuring 2590mm. It has a commendable ground clearance of 210mm. The Jimny SUV is based on the ladder-on-frame chassis, making it the only such vehicle in the current portfolio of Maruti Suzuki.

The rough and tough dirt beater features an approach angle of 36°, a departure angle of 50°, alongside a break-over angle of 24°.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Features Details :

When safety features are concerned, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, 3-point ELR seat belts, ABS with EBD, brake assist, rear view camera, central door locking, rear defogger, brake limited slip differential and ISOFIX child seat mount. Tata Altroz Racer Confirmed To Launch in India Soon; Find Styling, Specs and Feature Details Here.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s top-of-the-range Alpha variant will offer additional features like 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, premium Arkayms surround sound system, smart keyless entry with push-button engine start/stop, automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, electrically foldable side mirrors, automatic headlamps, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps, alloy wheels, body-coloured ORVMs and much more.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Expected India Launch and Variant Details:

Although Maruti Suzuki has not announced any official launch date for the new Jimny 5-door, it is expected to launch in the month of April this year. Official price details will also be revealed during its launch ceremony, while it is expected to start at around Rs 10 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be offered in just two trim levels, namely - Zeta and Alpha. The Jimny will be exclusively offered to the buyers through the company’s premium Nexa dealership network. The Jimny will have only the Mahindra Thar as its direct rival in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2023 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).