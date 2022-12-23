New Delhi, December 23 : Just as the New Year is knocking at the door, all the car majors operating in India are preparing big with a whole new armada of cars. Being the second leading automotive brand in India, Hyundai is no exception and is expected to launch as many as seven new model in 2023 in order to grab a greater share of the lucrative auto market.

The South Korean automotive major giant Hyundai is certainly prepping for big new year bash by flaunting its new car models, few of which will be introduced and launched at the Auto Expo 2023. Hyundai Motor India’s 2023 launch calendar will include everything from SUVs to EVs to charm all car buyers. Read on to know all about these upcoming Hyundai cars. Hyundai Kona Next Generation Globally Unveiled With New Powertain Options; Check Out All Details Here.

Seven Upcoming Hyundai Car Launches in India in 2023 :

1. Ioniq 5

The much awaited premium e-crossover Ioniq 5 will be finally launching in India in 2023. Bookings are already underway with an advance token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Internationally, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 comes in two powertrain options - a single 58 kWh single electric motor offering 169 hp of power and a range of 383 km; and a twin electric motor with 72.6 kWh battery offering 325 hp and a range of 481 km. The premium electric crossover boasts of a sweeping highly stylized design and up-class features.

2. All-new Hyundai Micro-SUV

Hyundai is preparing a new micro-SUV to be pitched against the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. The upcoming mini-SUV has also been spotted testing the roads as per reports in South Korea. Post its launch this micro-SUV will be positioned below the Venue in India. It is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.

3. New-gen Kona EV

Hyundai has recently unveiled the new-gen Kona electric SUV globally along with its new powertrain and options. With a radical new design, new features and 3 powertrain variants along with a regular fuel engine one, the Kona is ready to take its popularity to new heights. The SUV has also grown in size and comes with an all-new interior design inspired by its elder sibling Ioniq 5, to offer an all new car experience.

4. Creta Facelift

The stellar performing Hyundai Creta is getting another facelift in 2023 with a whole range of cosmetic changes and some expected feature additions, while retaining the existing under the hood bits. It is expected to flaunt an all-new design for the front fascia to look similar to its bigger sibling Tucson.

5. Verna Facelift

The Hyundai Verna premium sedan is also going to receive a facelift and it is going to be a significant one as it will offer a radical design change both on the outside and inside. The Verna facelift is testing the roads in camouflage, but it will retain its existing mechanical bits albeit adhering with the new emission standard requirements.

6. Aura Facelift

The Hyundai Aura compact sedan’s facelift version is also expected to launch sometime next year, flaunting the brand’s Sensuous Sportiness styling language. The Aura facelift will also retain its powertrains, while its diesel engine will be discontinued and replaced by a petrol mill. Tata Tiago EV: Know Price and Specifications of India's 'Most Affordable' Electric Car.

7. Grand i10 NIOS

The popular Grand I10 Nios hatchback will get a refresh with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Hyundai’s new design lines like its sedan sibling Aura. It will also get some mild updates in the cabin.

With all these new amazing cars up its sleeves, Hyundai Motor India is sure to charm the Indian car buyers apart from raking up some major sales numbers in 2023.

