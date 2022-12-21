New Delhi, December 21 : Indian auto major Tata Motors continues its massive success story with the Tata Tiago EV, which is currently selling like hot cakes. Tata Motors made a real turn around with its new car models after adopting a stylish and bold all-new design strategy and witnessed sensational success with its Tiago, Tigor and Nexon, and then went on to rule the EV segment of the home market with the EV versions of these same models.

The newest member in the Tata EV lineup is the Tata Tiago hatchback model, which is getting massive bookings after its September 2022 launch, owing to the fact that it is India’s most affordable EV. The electric version of the Tata Tiago is essentially same as that of its fossil fuel sipping twin, but environment friendly and jazzed up a bit to mark it apart from the standard version. Let’s take a detailed look at the new Tata Tiago electric car, the country’s cheapest EV. Hyundai Kona Next Generation Globally Unveiled With New Powertain Options; Check Out All Details Here.

Tata Tiago EV – Design, Specs, Features & Price :

Design

The Tata Tiago EV is based on the same platform as that of the regular internal combustion engine (ICE) version, with a high percentage of shared parts and components. Hence, the exterior design of the EV version is essentially same as the ICE version along with some added and changed styling elements. The front grille area has a black enclosed panel with an EV badge; the humanity line under the headlamps and the front grille gets a blue finish and so do the fog lamp surrounds and there’s a tri-arrow pattern on the air dam. There’s two-tone plastic wheel ditching alloys, a black roof, black mirror casings and black lining on the door handles and of course the ‘Tiago.EV’ inscription across the tailgate. On the whole, good-looking hatchback still looks fresh and even sportier with the EV-specific styling elements.

Interior & Features

Again, the Tiago EV’s interior has been retained from the ICE version along with updates. It features a two-tone interior theme, light blue highlights all over, off-white leatherette upholstery with light blue stitching, new buttons and rotary gear selector.

The electric car comes with rich features, including a digital instrument cluster, premium Harman touchscreen with eight speakers, climate control, flat-bottom steering and much more, which are mostly same as the ICE version. Fog Causes Accidents in North India: Do's and Don'ts for Driving Car or Bike in Low Visibility to Prevent Mishaps.

Powertrain & Battery

Tata Tiago EV comes with two different battery pack options – the smaller one is a 19.2 kWh battery comes with a 3.3 kW AC charger, while the larger 24 kWh comes with a 7.2 kW AC charger. The smaller battery pack offers a range of 250 km on a full charge, while the larger one is good to run for 315 km on a full charge. The electric motor powering the EV offers a max power of 60.34 bhp to 73.75 bhp along with a peak torque of 114Nm based on the variant and battery pack option, and comes paired with an automatic transmission.

Price

The Tata Tiago EV launched with an alluring introductory price range starting from Rs 8.49 lakh that goes up to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the introductory price was meant to be offered to only the first 20,000 buyers. Now that the car has received much higher number of bookings, the prices will be increased by an expected Rs 30,000 to 35,000 across all variants.

The Tata Tiago EV is really an attractive electric hatchback model that should cater to the demands of most of the modern EV buyers of India, especially those who are looking for a stylish small city EV that comes with a big personality and a small price tag.

