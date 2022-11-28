New Delhi, November 28 : Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has released its new Brand Campaign named ‘Beyond Mobility 2.0’ inspired by the vision of India of tomorrow. This campaign further draws inspiration from the South Korean auto major’s Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, and focuses on the future of Indian mobility system comprising of clean, connected and shared smart cars of tomorrow. Hyundai To Introduce Global Battery Electric Vehicle Platform in India With ‘Ioniq 5’ in January 2023.

During the launch of the Beyond Mobility 2.0 campaign, the Director of Sales, Marketing & Service at Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Mr. Tarun Garg said, “True to our vision “Progress for Humanity”, our future mobility solutions are guided by our commitment to create a better society for all. Our latest brand campaign – Beyond Mobility 2.0 is a preview of Hyundai’s vision to transform future mobility landscape into an advanced and sustainable habitat. This vision for future lays emphasis on synergies created out of partnerships and collaborations that will help us elevate customer experiences and provide smart mobility solutions to everyone. In the coming era, we anticipate robots to act as enablers, while also adding a new dimension of capability and companionship for humanity. Our strategic interventions are helping usher in a new dawn of mobility and can be witnessed through innovations in the realms of robotics, Urban Air Mobility, Purpose Build Vehicle hubs (PBV), V2L (Vehicle to Load) and Flexible space.”

Hyundai’s Beyond Mobility 2.0 campaign highlights the company’s vision and mission to surpass all the smart mobility requirements of its customers and enhance the wholesome experience of smart, connected cars. Hyundai Motor’s focuses on intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation as its three key pillars to offer smart and sustainable future mobility system. Toyota Innova HyCross Debuts in India; Bookings Open, Deliveries From January 2023; Check Specs And Other Details Here.

The ‘Beyond Mobility 2.0’ campaign is Hyundai’s way of showcasing the company’s capabilities and endeavours to churn out great automotive creations to ensure a cleaner, greener and better world with clean futuristic cars.

