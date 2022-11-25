New Delhi, November 25 : Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has finally taken the wraps off its all-new Innova Hycross MPV ahead of its market launch in January 2023, when its pricing details will also be officially revealed. The same car has been unveiled as the Innova Zenix hybrid in Indonesia earlier this week. Bookings for the HyCross have already commenced for an advance token amount of Rs 50,000.

The Indian car buyers will have the option to choose from two petrol trims - G and GX and three petrol-hybrid models, namely - VX, ZX, and ZX (O). These trim models will be offered in seven-seat and eight-seat configurations. Genesis X Convertible Concept Introduced At LA Auto Show 2022, Know All About Hyundai's Luxury Car Here.

The new Toyota Innova HyCross is based on a monocoque chassis and gets powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that has the capability to offer 172bhp of max power and 187Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with a mild-hybrid system offers an additional 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. There’s CVT and E-CVT transmission options to choose from as well.

The HyCross crossover (SUV styled MPV) claimed to have the capability of 0-100kmph sprint in 9.5 seconds, and is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl. Additionally, Toyota also claims that the HyCross can offer a driving range of 1097km on a full tank. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Five-Door 7-Seater Variant Gets Spied, Know All New Details Here.

When it comes to dimensions, the new Toyota MPV measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,795mm in height and has a 2,850mm wheelbase.

In terms of design, Innova HyCross gets an all-new bold and highly stylized SUV inspired exterior with a chrome grille, sweptback LED headlamps, a sleek air dam with integrated LED fog lights. The side profile flaunts a ‘Hybrid’ badging on the front doors, stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B and C-pillars and body cladding to offer a tough look. The rear façade features wraparound split LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, muscular bumper with integrated reflectors and an integrated spoiler.

On the inside, the Innova Hycross boasts of premium features such as a large 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, multi-zone climate control, a nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system, digital A.C controls, all new instrument cluster with a coloured MID, cruise control, electronic parking brake, Toyota Safety Sense, Toyota i-Connect connected car technology, six airbags, captain seats for the second-row, two screen for the second-row, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats with dual-tone black and brown interior theme, and a panoramic sunroof among many more.

The Toyota Innova HyCross will be available for sale in seven colour options - Attitude Black Mica, Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkiling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic and Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake.

