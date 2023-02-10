New Delhi, February 10 : The Hyundai Verna has been around in India for quite some time offering a sophisticated premium sedan option to the modern car buyers. This elegant global model from the South Korean auto giant. is due a comprehensive update.

We know that Hyundai is preparing to launch the next-gen Verna and that its India launch is imminent from the multiple viewings of the model’s test mules testing the roads clad in thick camouflage. The global unveiling of the next generation Hyundai Verna is likely to happen by March, and here’s all that we know and can expect from this all-new model. Next Generation Tata Nexon Gets Spotted With Striking New Design; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Next Generation Hyundai Verna – Exterior :

The heavily camouflaged test prototypes of the upcoming new-gen Verna didn’t give away much, but this indicates that the car is might have radical design changes. The new-gen Verna is expected to flaunt Hyundai’s 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy, which mean it would get an aggressive grille like the Elantra along with split sweptback headlights flanking it. New bumper design is expected featuring ADAS sensor. Maruti Suzuki launches special Arena Black Edition to commemorate 40th Anniversary; check all details here.

Next Generation Hyundai Verna – Interior :

The next generation Hyundai Verna will be getting a host of new added features alongside cabin design updates; in fact a fully revamped interior is expected. Apart from new convenience and safety feature addition, which might have a couple of segment-firsts, the premium sedan will also feature ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The expected features include a dual-display setup with a large touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and a digital instrument cluster.

Next Generation Hyundai Verna - Powertrains :

The new Verna is likely to get the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines under its hood alongside a hybrid version equipped with an electric motor. Transmission duties are likely to be handles by the existing 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. It is also possible for Hyundai to ditch the diesel mill owing to stricter emission norms and just go ahead with the petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Next Generation Hyundai Verna - Launch and Rivals :

The upcoming Hyundai Verna model is hitting the production line in India in March, while its global unveiling is also expected in the same timeframe. We expect the next-gen Verna to launch in India by end this year or early next year.

Upon its India, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will continue its fight with the other C-segment sedans including the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus.

