New Delhi, February 8 : India’s leading car maker, Maruti Suzuki is commemorating its 40th anniversary, and to mark the occasion the company has launched the Arena Black Editions.

By the name it can be guessed that the car models available through the Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms are going to flaunt special black edition models. Let's take a brief look at the details.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Edition Models :

As pert of the 40th Anniversary celebrations, the Indo-Japanese auto major's popular offerings including the Alto K10, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and the lot are now flaunting a new all-black colour scheme which lends a more premium visual appeal.

The Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Editions come with a new Pearl Midnight Black colour option on select variants, which are not yet revealed by the company. The company’s Arena range of vehicle model are now also offered with new accessory package options to choose from, and include seat covers, cushions, mats, trim garnishes, chargers and vacuum cleaners. The accessory package options are ranged between Rs 14,990 to Rs 35,990 that will add more value, convenience and glam factor to the cars.

Quite recently, Maruti Suzuki launched the Black Edition models in its premium Nexa range of cars. The Nexa Black Edition is available only select trims of the Ignis, XL6, and the Grand Vitara, while it is offered on all the variants of the Ciaz.

