New Delhi, February 9 : The next generation Tata Nexon SUV has been caught by the spying shutterbugs while testing on roads. Although the testing prototype of the next-gen Nexon was clad in camouflage, the spy images do reveal the primary design changes.

The next generation Tata Nexon has been caught flaunting the current silhouette, but it will come with comprehensive design updates and entirely new styling cues inspired by Tata Motors’ new Curvv concept, while also receiving upgrades for its interior, features list as well as powertrains. Keep reading to know more. BMW X5 and X6 Facelift 2023 Models Unveiled; Find Exterior, Interior and Powertrain Update Details Here.

Next Generation Tata Nexon - Expected Launch and Market Competition :

The next-gen Tata Nexon is likely to launch sometime in 2024. While next year a lot more subcompact SUVs will join the skyrocketing SUV market of India, the Nexon 2024’s rivals will include the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Maruti Suzuki launches special Arena Black Edition to commemorate 40th Anniversary; check all details here.

Next Generation Tata Nexon – Exterior & Interior :

The next-gen Tata Nexon will be coming with a fresh new design with all-new front and rear styling. It will get design cues from the Curvv and Harrier EV concept models, which are extremely alluring. The Nexon will be flaunting connected highly stylized headlights connected by new LED DRLs. However, the overall silhouette of the current model will be retained, as the platform will remain the same.

The spy shots don’t reveal anything about the cabin, but there’s a hint of a larger touchscreen that’s entirely different from the one that the current model gets. The 2024 SUV is also expected to get redesigned interior with a slew of added new features, which may include fully digital driver’s display and 6 airbags, while premium features like the ventilated seats and panoramic sunroof are obviously going to continue from the current-gen model.

Next Generation Tata Nexon – Powertrains :

The all-new Nexon SUV should be endowed with the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 125PS of max power that was featured under the hood of the Curvv ICE SUV concept at Auto Expo 2023. This petrol mill will adhere to the the upcoming phase two of BS6 emission norms and will support ethanol-blended E20 fuel.

The diesel engine version is expected to be carried forward, while a CNG avatar is also very much expected. Not to mention, the very popular all-electric version of the next-gen Nexon will be the star of the show, which would also flaunt some additional bells and whistles alongside cool cosmetic additions.

