New Delhi, February 16: Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based electric vehicle startup, has made an entry into the Indian market with the launch of two new electric motorcycles, the Kabira KM3000 and the Kabira KM4000. These bikes are expected to feature the latest electric vehicle technology and updated specifications.

As per a report of Financial Express, Kabira Mobility has launched the Kabira KM3000 and Kabira KM4000 Mark 2 models in India. The KM3000 comes with its fully-faired design for a sportier look and the KM4000 comes with a street naked look. Both electric bikes have the same diamond steel tube frame. These bikes come with various sub-variants and are either equipped with steel or aluminium alloy swingarms. The KM3000 and KM4000 are priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Hero Mavrick Based on Harley Davidson X440 Launched in India; Know Price of Each Variant, Booking, Features, Offers and Delivery Details.

Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles are equipped with an aluminium core Hub Motor powertrain, which is developed in collaboration with Foxconn. Both bikes are expected to reach a top speed of 120 kmph. This motor might deliver quick acceleration and a maximum torque of 192 Nm. The bikes will likely cover from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 bikes come with Dual CBS (Combined Braking System) and larger disc brakes, as per a report of Times of India. The suspension system of the bikes will have front telescopic forks by Showa and a mono-shock suspension at the rear, this might provide a smooth and stable ride. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New Bike From Triumph Motorcycles.

The range of KM3000 and KM4000 depends on different variants that includes the standard and V variants. The variants are expected to deliver a range of 178km and 201 km on a single charge, respectively. The bikes will also feature a modular battery pack. Riders can expect a battery capacity of either 4.1kWh or 5.15kWh depending upon the bike variants, respectively, and comes with a 1.5kW charger. Both bike models of Kabira Mobility are equipped with 17-inch wheels. Test rides for KM3000 and KM4000 motorcycles will be available at selected locations. The deliveries of KM3000 and KM4000 bikes is set to start in March 2024 through the Kabira Mobility dealership network.

