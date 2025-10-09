New Delhi, October 9: MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is launched in India. The special edition Windsor EV offers unique styling and comes with a premium interior. The new model includes Rose Gold accents on the front grille and bumper corner protectors. It also features black alloy wheels and comes with a tone exterior. MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is launched at a price of INR 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition comes with luxurious Sangria Red interiors, featuring Aero-lounge seats that recline up to 135 degrees for a premium feel. It also includes a Skylight Infinity view glass roof to make the cabin feel spacious for its passengers. Jeep Compass Track Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Special Edition SUV Launched in India.

MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Specifications and Features

MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition features an 8.8-inch digital cluster and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment. The driver’s seat comes with a 6-way power adjustable seat, and the cabin also includes a wireless phone charger.

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is equipped with advanced safety and convenience features. It includes a 360-degree camera, a 4K dash camera, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. It also offers six airbags, electronic stability control, and all-wheel disc brakes. The SUV is powered by a 38kWh battery, which delivers 136PS of power and 200Nm of torque. Windsor EV Inspire Edition offers a driving range of around 332 Km on a full charge. Rohit Sharma Buys New Tesla Electric Car, Indian Cricketer Chooses Special Number Plate ‘3015’ Based on Daughter Samaira and Son Ahaan’s Birth Dates.

MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Price in India

As per a report of Zigwheels, the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is priced in India at INR 12.64 lakh (ex-showroom) under the Battery as a Service (BaaS) scheme, with an additional battery usage charge of INR 3.9 per Km. Windsor EV Inspire Edition is priced at INR 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom) without the BaaS scheme. Bookings for the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition are now open, and deliveries are scheduled to begin on October 15th, with the quantity capped at 300 units.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Website MGMotor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).