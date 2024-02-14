New Delhi, February 14: Hero MotoCorp has launched its new Hero Mavrick 440 in India in three variants and a starting price of Rs 1,99,000 (ex-showroom, India). The new Hero Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley Davidson X440 and packs attractive features. The Hero Mavrick 440 booking is open today with a "fully refundable" amount according to the company.

The new Mavrick 440 comes in three variants - Base, Mid and Top. The bike has a muscular design and a circular LED headlight on the front, giving it a classic look. Most notably, the Hero Mavrick 440 has an athletic tank, middleweight design, DRLs, metallic-looking front fenders and sides, comfortable seat and exhaust design. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New Bike From Triumph Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp Launches Mavrick 440:

Hero Mavrick 440 Engine, Transmission and Brakes

According to the report by Auto X, The new Hero Mavrick 440 packs a 440cc oil-cooled engine that can offer 27bhp at 6,000rpm and 36Nm peak torque at 4,000rpm. The bike's engine is mated with a six-speed transmission gearbox and slip and clutch assist. It offers dual-channel ABS and 320 mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes. The new Mavrick 440 has telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers.

Hero Mavrick 440 Features, Colour Options and Frame

The report said the Hero Mavrick 440 has modern features like advanced telematics capabilities, eSIM-based networking, smartphone connection, and navigation support. The bike features a trellis steel frame and has the following colour options. The Arctic White colour is available with a base-variant having spoke wheels. The Celestial Blue and Fearless Red options are dual tones for mid-range Mavrick 440 with alloy wheels. Additionally, the report said that the high-end variants will be available in diamond-cut alloy wheels and two colours - Phantom Black and Enigma Black. Triumph Daytona 660 Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Hero Mavrick 440 Price of Variants, Booking and Offers

Hero MotoCorp launched its Hero Mavrick 440 base model at Rs 1.99 lakh, mid-variant at Rs 2.14 lakh and top model at Rs 2.24 lakh. The booking for each variant is open for Rs 5,000. According to the report by Times of India, Hero MotoCorp also launched a 'Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer' for customers booking the bike before March 15, 2024. The customers will get a Mavrick kit worth Rs 10,000, including accessories and merchandise. The deliveries of the Hero Mavrick 440 will reportedly start from April month.

