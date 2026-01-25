Hosur, January 25: The Norton Atlas GT, a mid-premium adventure motorcycle from the iconic British brand, has been spotted undergoing road tests in India for the first time. Since TVS Motor Company acquired Norton Motorcycles in 2020, there has been significant anticipation regarding the brand's re-entry into the Indian market. The recent sighting of the test mule confirms that the brand is on track for a commercial debut in the first half of 2026.

The Atlas range, which includes the standard Atlas and the road-focused Atlas GT, was recently showcased at EICMA 2025 alongside the flagship Norton V4 Manx. While the premium Manx series will be manufactured in the UK and imported via the CBU route, the Atlas series will be produced at TVS’s manufacturing facility in Hosur. This local production strategy is expected to make the Atlas the most affordable Norton motorcycle in the country. Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Norton Atlas GT Design and Features

Spied images of the Atlas GT reveal a robust road presence with a unique design where the fuel tank integrates seamlessly into a semi-fairing. The motorcycle features a tall windscreen, aerodynamic mirrors, and an upright riding posture designed for long-distance touring. Key hardware includes 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels fitted with road-biased tyres, distinguishing the GT variant from the more off-road-centric standard model.

Technologically, the Norton Atlas is equipped with a contemporary 8-inch TFT touchscreen display that supports smartphone integration. The lighting setup is entirely LED, featuring projector headlamps, cornering lights, and puddle lamps. Additional premium touches include a keyless ignition system with a smart key, a USB Type-C charging port, and an upswept exhaust system.

Norton Atlas GT Engine and Performance

The Norton Atlas GT is powered by a 585cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This motor features a 270-degree crank layout, designed to deliver a balance of mid-range torque and a distinctive exhaust note. While exact power figures are yet to be finalised, the engine is expected to compete directly with middle-weight rivals such as the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Triumph Tiger 660.

In terms of safety, the motorcycle is equipped with twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear, supported by radially mounted calipers and dual-channel ABS. Reports suggest the bike will also feature multiple riding modes, traction control, and cruise control to enhance its touring capabilities.

Norton Atlas GT Expected Price and Market Rivalry

Thanks to high levels of localisation at the Hosur plant, the Norton Atlas is expected to be priced competitively between INR 5,00,000 and INR 7,00,000 (ex-showroom). At this price point, it will also face competition from the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure, as well as the upcoming BMW F 450 GS, which is being developed through the TVS-BMW partnership. Updated 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Model Launch in India Soon; Specifications and Features Here.

TVS Motor Company plans to establish over 200 dedicated Norton dealerships across Europe, North America, and India. In India, these showrooms are expected to go live in the coming months, with some outlets exclusively retailing Norton products while others may showcase premium TVS models like the Apache RTX series.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).