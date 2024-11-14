New Delhi, November 14: KTM has launched its 10 new motorcycles in India, including KTM SX 50, KTM SX 65, KTM SX 85, KTM SX-F 250, KTM SX-F 450, KTM EXC-F 350, KTM Adventure R 890, KTM Duke R 890, KTM Super Adventure S 1290, and KTM Super Duke R 1390. All of these bikes are priced differently in India. These new KTM bikes start at INR 4.75 lakh, and the price goes all the way up to INR 22.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

The highlights of the launch event are these bikes - KTM Adventure R 890, KTM Duke R 890, KTM Super Adventure S 1290, and KTM Super Duke R 1390. All come with segment-leading specifications and features. The all-new 10 bikes from the Austrian motorcycle company will be available at the KTM flagship stores available in 7 major cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. Upcoming Car Launch Timeline: Check Details of Confirmed Launches for Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024, MG Mifa 9 2025, Audi Q7 Facelift, Skoda Enyaq 2025 and Bentley Luxury SUV EV.

All of these bikes belong to different categories, such as off-road riding, adventure, competition and street. The KTM 890 range includes the 890 Duke R and Adventure R. On the other hand, the KTM 1290 range includes Adventure S, and the 1390 range offers Super Duke R. These are expensive bikes starting from INR 15.80 lakh. Check out their ex-showroom prices below. Ola Electric Complaints: CCPA Orders Detailed Probe Into Bhavish Aggarwal’s EV Company Over Its Consumer Complaint Resolution Process.

KTM 890 Adventure R starting at INR 15.80 lakh

KTM 890 DUKE R starting at INR 14.50 lakh

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S starting at INR 22.74 lakh

KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R starting at INR 22.96 lakh

Below are the other motorcycles launched in the Indian market, beyond the Adventure, Duke, and Super Series. Check out their prices here.

KTM 50 SX starting at INR 4.75 lakh

KTM 65 SX starting at INR 5.47 lakh

KTM 85 SX starting at INR 6.69 lakh

KTM 250 SX-F starting at INR 9.58 lakh

KTM 450 SX-F starting at INR 10.25 lakh

KTM 350 EXC-F starting at INR 12.96 lakh

KTM 390 Adventure R and X Launch Missed

KTM launched all 10 new motorcycles in India; however, it missed out on the highly anticipated model, the KTM 390 Adventure R. It was expected to arrive with a 399cc engine and offer a maximum 45.3 bhp power, 39 Nm of peak torque and a six-speed transmission. It also missed out on the KTM 390 Adventure X model during today's launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2024 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).