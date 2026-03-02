Mumbai, March 2: Bajaj Auto has confirmed that a new range of downsized 350cc Triumph motorcycles will be launched in the Indian market by April 2026. Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Bajaj announced the timeline in a recent interview, marking a strategic shift to make the premium British brand more accessible to a wider customer base through significant tax advantages.

The upcoming models will transition from the current 399cc displacement to just under the 350cc threshold. This change is specifically designed to move the motorcycles into a lower tax bracket, where they will attract 18 percent GST instead of the 40 percent levy currently applied to engines above 350cc. Bajaj Auto To Launch 8 New Motorcycles by Mid-2026; New 125cc-250cc Brand and Pulsar Refresh Confirmed.

Bajaj T riumph 350cc Technical Specifications and Performance

The new 350cc engine will not be an entirely new development but a modified version of the existing 400cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit. Reports indicate that the downsizing will be achieved by featuring a smaller bore, effectively bringing the displacement within the desired tax limit while maintaining the core architecture of the successful T-series platform.

While full technical details remain confidential, the reduction in displacement is expected to result in a modest performance drop of approximately 3 to 5hp. For comparison, the current 399cc engine used in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X produces 40hp and 37.5Nm of torque. Despite the slight dip in peak output, the bikes are expected to remain competitive in their segment.

Bajaj Auto Strategic Expansion and Pricing Impact

The move to a sub-350cc platform is a calculated effort by Bajaj and Triumph to compete more aggressively on price. By saving substantially on taxation, the companies can pass these benefits to consumers, potentially positioning the 350cc range as a high-volume entry point into the Triumph brand. Triumph 350cc Range India Launch Set for April 2026: Bajaj Auto Confirms New Sub-350cc Motorcycles To Realign With GST Norms.

This strategy is likely to extend beyond Triumph. Indications suggest that Bajaj Auto plans to follow a similar downsizing path for the KTM 390 range, as well as its own flagship models, including the Dominar 400 and the Pulsar NS400Z. While the Triumph models are confirmed for an April 2026 debut, the timeline for the KTM and Bajaj-branded 350cc variants has yet to be finalised.

