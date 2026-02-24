Pune, February 24: Bajaj Auto is set to execute a major overhaul of its motorcycle portfolio by mid-2026, including the launch of a dedicated new brand in the 125cc to 250cc segment. Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj confirmed the strategy, noting that the company will introduce eight new products over the next four to five months, with two launches scheduled every month during this period.

The expansion comes as Bajaj Auto strengthens its grip on the 125cc-plus market, where its share has grown to 22–24% following recent product executions. The manufacturer is looking to replicate its success in the premium and executive segments by filling gaps between its current Pulsar and Dominar lineups with a fresh brand identity focused on integration and scale. Revolt Motors Becomes 1st Indian Electric Bike Maker To Surpass 50,000 Deliveries; Sales Slow Down Amid GST 2.0 Impact.

Three-Phase Pulsar Overhaul and New Brand

The core of Bajaj’s growth strategy involves a three-wave update to the iconic Pulsar franchise. This refresh will encompass the "Classic" commuter range as well as the sportier NS and N series. Recent updates to the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150, featuring LED headlamps and digital consoles, represent the first steps in this comprehensive transition aimed at outpacing industry growth in the 125cc and 150cc categories.

Beyond the Pulsar, the proposed new brand is expected to address emerging consumer interests in dual-sport and off-road formats. While the company has not yet officially named the brand, industry speculation suggests it could revive dormant monikers or introduce a new nameplate to target the 125cc to 250cc executive commuter and lifestyle segments.

Market Share Gains and Competitive Landscape

Bajaj Auto has reported a 2 percentage point increase in its 125cc-plus market share over the past two months. While competitors like Hero MotoCorp and Honda continue to lead the entry-level segment below 125cc, Bajaj is leveraging its diverse portfolio—which includes partner brands KTM and Triumph—to dominate the performance and mid-capacity markets.

In January 2026 alone, domestic sales grew by 25% year-on-year, driven largely by the Pulsar 125, which registered over 67,000 units. The company’s exports have also remained robust, with the Dominar series showing strong demand in international markets such as Mexico. Bajaj now competes in the 250cc-plus category across 108 countries, rivaling Royal Enfield in export leadership.

Future Outlook and Premium Segment Challenges

As Bajaj Auto moves toward its goal of refreshing the entire portfolio by the festive season of 2026, management has raised concerns regarding potential GST increases on motorcycles above 350cc. Despite these fiscal hurdles, the company has maintained its investment plans for the premium segment, including further collaborations and the expansion of its electric Chetak range. Jawa 42 New Ivory Colour Variant Launched in India; Check Price, What's New.

The upcoming launches are expected to include a new 125cc commuter bike, likely positioned below the Pulsar to offer a sharper price ladder. By mid-2026, Bajaj aims to have its most modern and diverse lineup to date, ensuring it remains the "World’s Favourite Indian" motorcycle brand through both innovation and competitive pricing.

