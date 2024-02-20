New Delhi, February 20: Mahindra and Mahindra, a major company in the Indian automotive industry, have taken a significant step towards electrification. Multiple reports suggest that the company is investing more in its electric vehicle (EV) platform. Mahindra and Mahindra is also rumoured to be more focusing on its INGLO EV platform. The INGLO platform of Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to have advanced technology for manufacturing EV vehicles.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, Mahindra and Mahindra has joined hands with German carmaker Volkswagen to collaborate on its upcoming electric vehicles. The partnership will enable Mahindra to source electric components from Volkswagen's MEB architecture for its INGLO platform, as per a report of Deccan Chronicle. This partnership is expected to be important for Mahindra Auto as it gears up to introduce a new era of electric vehicles under the 'Born Electric Platform'. Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up New Variants Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

As per reports, Mahindra will seek assistance from Volkswagen in getting MEB electric components such as battery system components, electric motors and battery cells. The MEB electric architecture serves as an open vehicle platform that allows car manufacturers to expand their electric vehicle lineup cost-effectively and efficiently. The collaboration between Mahindra and Mahindra and Volkswagen is expected to develop innovative and advanced EVs for the Indian market. Volkswagen's MEB electric platform is also used by various brands worldwide that include Audi and Skoda. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Likely To Have New Hybrid Powertrain; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, Thomas Schmall, said, "Mahindra is a pioneer in the electric mobility space in India and a great partner for our MEB Electric Platform." Executive Director of Auto and Farm Sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra, Rajesh Jejurikar, said, "We are very pleased to have Volkswagen, a significant global investor in the electric mobility space, as a strategic partner in achieving our ambitious Born Electric Vison." Mahindra and Mahindra might also reveal its next-gen "Born Electric Platform" soon in Oxfordshire, UK.

