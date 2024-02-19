New Delhi, February 19: Mahindra and Mahindra has launched its new Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, offering new features and enhanced comfort and safety for drivers. The new Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up variants have new connectivity features, fuel efficiency, and an upgrade to its design and size. The new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up has a dedicated app called the 'iMAXX app' that offers 14 types of features boosting the overall riding experience and comfort.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up's new variant offers better manoeuvrability around tight corners with its 5.5m turning radius. According to the report by Times Now News, the new variant gets "geofence-based campaigning for targeted outreach, and the Driver-Cum-Owner features for streamlined operations. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Likely To Have New Hybrid Powertrain; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Launched, Check Offiical Post:

The new Maxx Pik-Up with Fast Cooling AC is here to make your drives more comfortable than ever! Gear up to pave the way for Maxx profits with Maxx comfort.#MaxxMaaneSabseZyaada #MaxxComfort pic.twitter.com/LWEh1UxG88 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 19, 2024

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Engine, Specifications and Features

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up has an m2Di engine available in diesel and CNG options. The vehicle's engine produces from 52.2kW to 59.7kW peak power and 200 Nm to 220 Nm peak torque, reported Economic Times Auto. The report further mentioned that Maxx Pik-Up offers a cargo bed length of 3050mm and a maximum payload capacity from 1.3 tonnes to 2 tonnes. The report highlighted that the vehicle has an "exceptional loanability" for transporting goods. The M&M claimed that the vehicle can offer up to 17.2km/ mileage.

In terms of comfort, the truck has height-adjustable driver seats with enhanced comfort. The CMVR-certified D+2 seating and redesigned exterior and interior are reportedly suitable for the highway and city. The company has also offered 'turn safe lights' in its Bolero Maxx Pik-Up for better visibility at night time. The LED lamps of the vehicle ensure the safety of the driver and the vehicle. Further, the comfort gets doubled with its AC, giving a comfortable ride to the drivers.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Price

Mahindra Automotive's new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up is launched at Rs 8.49 lakh starting price. The Economic Times Auto reported that the SXi City 1.3 variant is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh and the top 2.0L model is available at Rs 11.22 lakh. Besides these two models, the other SXi 1.7L variant price is Rs 10.40 lakh, VXi variant with City 1.3 is priced at Rs 8.62 lakh, the VXi variant with 1.4/1.5 at Rs 8.92 lakh, the Vxi HD with 1.3 at Rs 10.27 lakh, 1.7 variant at 10.33 lakh. Tesla Able To Produce Real-World Video Similar to OpenAI's Sora for Over a Year, Says Elon Musk.

The reports said the Bolero Maxx range has achieved a significant milestone, with sales of over 1.4 lakh units crossing the 1 lakh production milestone. Also, the iMAXX feature has reportedly made a huge impact in the market, with more than 30,000 vehicles supported by this technology deployed.

