New Delhi, May 29: Indian SUV major Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced a new variant to its Scorpio Classic range - the S5. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been a long-time warhorse for the company and hence, it wasn’t discontinued even after the launch of its newer-gen more premium avatar - the Scorpio N.

The highly commendable Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is offered in the Indian market in two trims, namely - S and S11, while the company has now introduced a new mid-spec S5 trim to offer more options for the buyers. Read on to know more. Kia Sonet Facelift Gets Spied Again, To Launch by End 2023; Here Are All the Known Details.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 – Styling & Features

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 mid-spec variant comes with a handful of cosmetic updates thrown over the base S variant to make it look classier. The Scorpio Classic S5 flaunts the same 17-inch alloys from the top-end S11 variant, body-coloured cladding, body-coloured front and rear bumpers, Scorpio badging on the doors, side steps as well as on the roof rails.

When it comes to features, it seems to be identical to the base-spec S variant, which means halogen headlights, LED tail lamps, manually adjustable ORVMs, manual AC and 2nd-row AC vents, dual-front airbags and seatbelt reminder among others. Tesla Model Y Becomes World's Best-Selling Car, 1st EV to Earn the Prestigious Tag.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 – Powertrain, Price & Rivals

The newly introduced Scorpio Classic S5 variant packs in the same 2.2-litre diesel engine offering 132PS and 300Nm, like the other two trims of the SUV. The oil burner gets mated with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra & Mahindra is yet to announce the price of the Scorpio Classic S5 variant. However, given its styling updates, the variant may be priced for about Rs 1 lakh more premium over the S variant.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic currently costs in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 16.81 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a more rugged contender to its new-age rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and the lot.

