Forget Rohit Shetty’s Scorpio stunts, because real life just got wilder! Content creator Naveen Khare from Balaghat, known for his outlandish and often bizarre Instagram reels, has gone viral once again after an unexpected Scorpio mishap was caught on camera. The two-part narrative begins as a comic sketch, with Naveen and his pal struggling to find diesel first for the tractor and then for the motorcycle. The man alongside Naveen suggests that he hand over the keys to his Scorpio to fetch diesel. After much thought, he agrees, but with a warning to drive the car carefully. However, the driver gets into the car after consuming local liquor, and in the second part (titled: Car accident ki realty 🥺 [sic]), we see him skid off the road in an attempt to avoid hitting a man on a bicycle. With each frame shot carefully, it looks like a perfectly staged action scene, but the content creator claimed it all turned out to be an unintentional real-life spectacle. Instagram Reels Craze Leads to Dangerous Stunt: Youth Risks Life by Lying on Railway Tracks As Train Passes Overhead, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

The viral clip, now doing the rounds on social media, has left viewers both shocked and amused. Some of the comments under the reel post read, "Next level content creator," "Ab copy karke dikha 💀", "Reel action❌ Real action✅," "Gltii se real action hogya," "Original script kya thi vese?," and so on. That said, whether real or staged, one thing that must be critiqued in this reel is the act of drinking and driving. It is not only dangerous but also illegal. Any reel, irrespective of its intention, must not encourage this sort of behaviour. Rohit Shetty Shares Glimpse of ‘Raw and Real’ Stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Set; Director Says ‘That’s What I Like About My Show’ (View Pics).

Whether it was a stunt gone wrong or just another day in his chaotic content calendar, Naveen Khare knows how to keep the internet hooked!

