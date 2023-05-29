New Delhi, May 29: The Kia Sonet is all set to get its major facelift this year. The Sonet’s upcoming facelift will be comprehensive one, as it will be its mid-life refresh. The upcoming Kia Sonet has been spotted by spy shutterbugs in South Korea going about its test runs again.

The new refreshed Kia Sonet compact SUV will be revealed by the end of 2023 with major cosmetic updates both externally and internally. It is also expected to get a handful of new features, but the under the hood mechanical bits are thought to remain unchanged. BMW 5 Series Eighth-Generation Model and All-New i5 Unveiled With Advanced Tech and Plethora of Features.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Exterior & Interior Styling

Going by the spy images of the fully veiled test mule of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift, the headlights would be tweaked and will continue with its sleek styling along with restyled LED DRLs, some new design elements connecting the fog light housings are expected, while a wider central air intake with a larger mesh pattern will also be there.

The Sonet’s side profile is not expected to change, excepting the new dual-tone 16-inch alloys that are seen on the test prototype. At the rear façade, new vertically stacked taillights along with a connecting LED light bar are expected. The front and rear bumpers would be revamped as well.

On the inside, a revamped dashboard and new interior panels and trims are expected. Global Electric Vehicle Market Reaches 11 Million Units in 2022, China’s BYD Leads.

Kia Sonet Facelift – Features & Powertrains

The Sonet SUV boasts of class-leading features with its huge 10.25-inch touchscreen, premium Bose audio system, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and a sunroof among others. In the facelift model, a new digital instrument cluster is expected along with a handful of new features and tech to make the vehicle more alluring.

The refreshed new Sonet is not expected to get any under the hood changes. The Sonet’s engines were recently updated with RDE compliance and E20 readiness. The Sonet gets a 83hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, and a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option, while there’s also a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine option; all of which are expected to be retained unchanged.

The Kia Sonet facelift is expected to launch in India towards the end of 2023. The Sonet compact SUV will continue to fight with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the lot.

