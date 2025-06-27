New Delhi, June 27: Mahindra Scorpio N with ADAS is launched in India with tech upgrade for the vehicle. The new update introduces Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, which is now available on the Z8L trim and a newly added Z8T variant. Mahindra Auto aims to boost safety and convenience for its passengers through this upgrade.

The ADAS features in the Mahindra Scorpio N will be available in manual and automatic variants. Mahindra has also introduced a new Z8T trim, priced at INR 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio-N Z8L ADAS variant starts at a price of INR 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Xiaomi YU7 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About First EV SUV From Xiaomi To Gain 2,89,000 Orders in an Hour of Launch in China.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L ADAS Specifications and Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L ADAS variants are now available in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. The vehicle has several safety features. These include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also comes with smart pilot assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition.

Mahindra has added Speed Limit Assist feature to give alerts based on speed limits detected through traffic signs and adjusts speed using cruise control. It also include a Front Vehicle Start Alert that warns the driver when the vehicle ahead starts moving in traffic, using sound and gentle vibrations.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L ADAS Price

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L with ADAS starts at a price of INR 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual 7-seater variant. The petrol manual 6-seater version comes at INR 21.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel manual 4WD 7-seater variant is priced at INR 23.86 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel automatic 4WD 7-seater comes at INR 25.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T Specifications and Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T comes with a 7-seat as standard and is available with petrol and diesel engine options. Customers can choose between manual or automatic gearboxes, and the diesel version also offers an optional 4WD system. The Z8T variant includes features like an electronic parking brake, front parking sensors, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and a 360-degree camera. It also gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, and ventilated front seats. Maruti Suzuki Escudo Likely To Launch by End of 2025, 5-Seater Compact SUV Expected To Rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T Price

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant price for the base Petrol Manual Transmission (MT) version starts at INR 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Diesel Automatic Transmission (AT) with 4WD will be available for INR 24.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

