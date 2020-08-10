School grades don’t define your career. What matters the most is your sharp mind that defines your journey in the long run. Chris Steiner has proved everyone wrong with his mammoth work. He has constantly pulled down by his teachers during school. The entrepreneur is a successful name in the fitness industry today. One thing about him is that he has always kept on trying until he achieved success. Another rule in his life is to listen to yourself and not others. It was in 2009 Mr Steiner founded the first lifestyle ladies clubs in Vienna. It was one of its kind which expanded fast. The entrepreneur went on to find the 100th lifestyle ladies club in Milan in 2011.

For his exemplary work, Chris Steiner was voted Australian Entrepreneur of the Year by the trade magazine Fitness Tribune. In 2013, his team went on to generate 100,000,000 euros in sales. Besides this, he also organized Miss Austria and Miss Vienna 2017 elections which were one of the remarkable events that year. However, just organizing events was too boring for him. That’s when he helped the girls in preparing for the elections, be it social media training to interview guidance or walking on the ramp. With his training, he has helped Silvia Schneider win Miss Austria in 2016.

In 2017, he succeeded in winning two miss elections including the Miss Austria NÖ elections with Celine Schrenk and Sarah Chvala respectively. Moreover, he also has several EMS stations in Vienna where people are enabled to get their dream physique. As of today, the entrepreneur owns 48 different EMS Clubs in 3 different countries. “I have been interested in health and fitness all my life. With my passion, I launched ‘SLIMANDO’, a unique product which activates the metabolism in the human body to reduce weight. The product consists of a 7-day cure-based routine comprising the famous HCG Diet. The proudest moment for the entrepreneur was when the Dutch singer Loona sang the song ‘Slimando’.

The unique product has been awarded for its guaranteed results within a week. Chris had got several other plans to make a name in the fitness industry. Apart from this, he owns a lifestyle gym in Leoben which has got more than 1,360 active members. His biggest highlights of the career remain the concept of losing weight while lying down which was coined in 2018. Going by the name, the concept os responsible to remove body fat areas which gave results to the people having excess body fat. By his works, Chris Steiner is truly an inspiring figure who is setting a benchmark in the fitness industry. Through his seminars and training, he is coaching people to stay fit and is also helping them with some kickass business ideas in the fitness industry.