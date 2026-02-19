Menlo Park, February 19: Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, 18 February, regarding allegations that the company intentionally hooked children on its platforms. During the landmark trial, Zuckerberg maintained that Facebook and Instagram do not allow users under the age of 13, despite being confronted with internal documents that suggested younger demographics were viewed as a key growth target.

The legal proceedings involve a California woman who claims that Instagram and Google’s YouTube fueled her depression and suicidal thoughts during her childhood. While Meta and Google deny the allegations and highlight their safety features, the plaintiff’s legal team presented a 2018 internal Instagram presentation stating that the company must bring in "tweens" to "win big with teens." WhatsApp Privacy Claims False, Allege Plaintiffs in US Lawsuit; Meta Dismisses Accusations As ‘Frivolous Work of Fiction’

Meta Youth Addiction Trial and Internal Document Disclosures

During the questioning, lawyer Mark Lanier challenged Zuckerberg’s previous 2024 statements to Congress. Zuckerberg defended his position, stating that the lawyer was mischaracterising his words and that Meta had merely discussed creating a safe version of Instagram for children under 13, a project that was eventually shelved. He further argued that the responsibility for age verification should lie with mobile device makers rather than app developers.

Evidence presented to the jury also included an email from Nick Clegg, Meta’s Vice President of Global Affairs, which suggested that the company’s age limits were effectively unenforced. Zuckerberg was also questioned about his previous claims regarding screen time; internal emails from 2014 and 2015 showed aims to increase time spent on the app by double-digit percentages, though Zuckerberg stated the company’s approach has since changed.

Legal Precedent and Global Regulatory Pressure

This case is seen as a critical test for thousands of similar lawsuits filed by families, school districts, and states across the United States. A verdict against Meta and Google could significantly weaken the legal protections Big Tech companies have long relied on against claims of user harm. Rivals Snap and TikTok settled with the plaintiff shortly before the trial commenced. Anthropic Faces Trademark Lawsuit in India by Local Firm With Same Name; Bengaluru Company Seeks USD 1,10,000 in Damages.

The trial occurs amidst a global shift in how governments regulate social media access for minors. Australia has already prohibited access for those under 16, while Florida has implemented a ban for users under 14. Investigative reports and internal Meta research previously indicated that the company was aware of how Instagram could negatively impact the body image and mental health of teenage users.

