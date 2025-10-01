After winning the prestigious National Awards 2025 has become even more remarkable for Shah Rukh Khan as he entered the billionaire club for the first time. According to the latest M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, King Khan has emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood star, topping the list with a net worth of INR 12,490 crore. SRK’s massive wealth is largely credited to his production house Red Chillies Entertainment founded in 2002. The company has produced several blockbuster films and employs over 500 people becoming a key driver of his empire. Fact Check: Has Shah Rukh Khan Been Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack? Don’t Fall for This Viral Rumour!

Hurun India Rich 2025 List

Taking the second spot is Juhi Chawla and family, with a wealth of INR 7,790 crore, thanks to their significant stake in Knight Riders Sports, co-owned with Shah Rukh Khan. In third place, actor Hrithik Roshan has secured INR 2,160 crore through his successful fitness and lifestyle brand HRX. Filmmaker Karan Johar follows with INR 1,880 crore, while Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and family complete the top five with INR 1,630 crore, bolstered by their strong business portfolios and enduring brand power.

(Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025)

SRK’s Properties and Lavish Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s fortune extends far beyond films. His luxurious real estate collection is world-renowned, led by his iconic Mumbai residence Mannat, a INR 200 crore landmark in Bandra. Internationally, SRK owns a lavish apartment in London’s Park Lane, a vacation retreat in England, a villa in Beverly Hills, a farmhouse in Alibaug, a property in Delhi and another residence in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Luxury Car Collection

Adding to his grandeur is his jaw-dropping car collection. His fleet includes brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Audi, Range Rover and Bentley. Among these, the Bugatti Veyron worth INR 12 crore stands out as the highlight, along with a Rolls-Royce Phantom (INR 9.5 crore) and a Bentley Continental GT (INR 3.29 crore). Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar to Host 70th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad.

Bollywood Icons Dominate M3M Hurun India Rich List

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 highlights how Bollywood stars are not just entertainers but also powerful entrepreneurs and brand leaders. With Shah Rukh Khan leading the chart, supported by names like Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan, the list showcases how cinema, business ventures, and global brand influence are driving massive fortunes in the industry.

