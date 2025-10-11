Mumbai, October 11: British luxury carmaker Bentley has opened its first dealership in Mumbai. The first official showroom of Bentley Motors Limited has opened at Nariman Point. India’s first retail outlet will be operated by Infinity Cars. The UK-based premium carmaker has showcased three models; however, their prices are yet to be revealed. Interested customers can still place orders for the cars

Bentley India’s Mumbai showroom has three models available – the Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Flying Spur and Bentley Bentayga EWB. With its first showroom in Mumbai, the UK-based luxury automobile company aims to expand its presence in the Indian market, offering more products and opening additional showrooms soon. MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Limited Edition Windsor EV Launched in India.

Bentley Motor Limited Expansion Plans for India

After opening its first showroom in Mumbai, Bentley has confirmed that it will open its second showroom on Richmond Road in Bengaluru. The third retail outlet will be opened in New Delhi. The company will soon announce the prices of its Continental GT, Bentayga EWB and Flying Spur models on display in Mumbai.

Bentley Continental GT Highlights

The Bentley Continental GT, known as the ultimate luxury tourer, comes with a new design and an Ultra Performance Hybrid V8 engine that can generate 771 bhp of power and 1,000 Nm of torque. The new-generation Continental GT takes 3.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h and can reach a top speed of 335 km/h.

Bentley Flying Spur Highlights

The Bentley Flying Spur features the same Ultra Performance Hybrid V8 engine, capable of producing 771 bhp and achieving peak torque of 1,000 Nm. The British automaker said, “Flying Spur is a luxury sedan that offers a unique combination of breathtaking craftsmanship, unrivalled comfort and power few cars can match, thanks to its Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain.” Jeep Compass Track Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Special Edition SUV Launched in India.

Bentley Bentayga EWB Highlights

The Bentley Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheelbase) offers enhanced rear legroom and exceptional comfort. The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine and boasts a commanding road presence, combining the practicality of an SUV with Bentley’s hallmark luxury and refinement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bentley ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).