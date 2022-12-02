New Delhi, December 2 : Mercedes-Benz – the German luxury car behemoth, has further expanded its car line-up in India with the launch of its GLB SUV. Mercedes-Benz is the top selling luxury car brand in the country, and with the addition of the GLB, Merc is reenforcing its hold on the top position.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has launched in India with a price tag starting at Rs 63.8 lakh for the 200 variant that goes up to Rs 69.8 lakh for the top-trim 220d 4Matic diesel model. The GLB has arrived in India as completely-built-unit (CUB) or as a fully imported SUV. The Mercedes GLB is available in three variant options - 200, 220d and 220d 4Matic, the first being petrol and the latter two variants being diesel powered. 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gets Spied Revealing Design Details Prior Global Debut.

Mercedes-Benz GLB – Design, Features & Specs :

Design :

In terms of design, the Mercedes-Benz GLB sports a boldly designed front grille, squared off stylised LED headlights along with integrated DRLs and segmented LED tail lights at the rear. It has an upright nose, long and flat bonnet and a smooth roofline and squared off wheel arches. On the whole, its design is reminiscent of the GLS on which it is based on.

The GLB is offered in two trims, namely – Progressive Line and AMG Line, with different styling elements. The Progressive Line trim comes with dual-slat grille, a faux silver skid plate, chrome trim and 18-inch alloys, while the AMG Line flaunts a sharper-looking bumper, single-slat AMG themed front grille and larger 19-inch AMG alloy wheels.

Interior & Features :

On the inside, some of the features of the GLB include, twin 10.25-inch touchscreen and instrument panel, a big touchscreen integrated latest MBUX infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support along with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice prompt, seven airbags, powered front seats with ventilation and memory, premium leather upholstery, a wireless charger, 64-colour ambient lighting and a large panoramic sunroof and much more.

However, the biggest highlight of the Mercedes GLB is its 7-seat layout. The third row doesn’t really offer very comfortable seating arrangement, but certainly adds to the practicality. The second-row seats are adjustable with slide and recline options to offer better space for the third-row occupants. Maruti Grand Vitara CNG to Toyota Hyryder CNG, Here's Top 6 SUVs to be Lunched in India in December 2022.

Specs :

Under the hood, the GLB 200 variant gets powered a 1.3-litre petrol motor that offers 163hp of max power and 250Nm of torque and is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and forward-wheel-drive system.

The other two variants pack in a 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 190hp and 400Nm, which is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel drive variant and with a 4Matic AWD system for the top trim.

