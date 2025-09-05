New Delhi, September 5: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility dropped nearly 8 per cent on Thursday’s intra-day trading session after Japanese investment giant SoftBank cut its stake in the electric scooter maker through open market deals. According to a regulatory filing, SoftBank’s investment arm SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC sold about 94.9 million shares of Ola Electric between July 15 and September 2.

This stake sale amounted to over 2 per cent of the company’s equity, triggering mandatory disclosure under SEBI rules. Before the sale, SoftBank held 17.83 per cent in Ola Electric with 786.6 million shares. Its holding has now reduced to 15.68 per cent, or about 691.6 million shares. Tesla Model Y: First Delivery in India Goes to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Despite this trimming, SoftBank continues to be one of the largest institutional shareholders in the company. The Japanese investor has been an early backer of Ola Electric, investing across multiple funding rounds before the company’s stock market debut.

The share sale by SoftBank spooked investors, dragging Ola Electric’s stock down to Rs 59.32 apiece. This marked a fall of more than 8 per cent and extended its two-day decline to over 14 per cent. Around 1:30 p.m., the shares of the electric two wheeler maker were trading at Rs 60, down by Rs 4.50 or 6.98 per cent during the intra-day trading session.

The fall comes after the stock had rallied nearly 80 per cent in the past three weeks on the back of positive sentiment. Ola Electric had listed on the exchanges in August 2024 at its IPO price of Rs 76. The stock initially surged, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 123.9 in September 2024. TVS Ntorq 150 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About Latest TVS Scooter Launched in India.

However, it later crashed 68 per cent to a low of Rs 39.6 in July this year. Since then, the stock has been recovering, inching closer to its IPO price before this week’s decline. On the business front, Ola Electric sold 18,972 units in August 2025, according to data from the government’s VAHAN portal. However, this was 31 per cent lower than its sales in the same month last year.

