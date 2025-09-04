New Delhi, September 4: TVS Ntorq 150 is launched in India. Positioned above the existing Ntorq 125, the new model offers a sportier design with advanced specifications and features. The Ntorq 150 comes with a refreshed design, including an upgraded LED headlamp setup featuring four separate elements. TVS Ntorq price in India starts at INR 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Along with the design changes, the scooter also brings several tech upgrades, making it a feature-rich option in the 150cc scooter segment. The Ntorq 150 is set to be the company’s first scooter in the 150cc segment. The Ntorq 150 features a T-shaped design headlamp with a quad-LED arrangement, giving it a noticeably more unique appearance compared to the existing Ntorq 125. Maruti Suzuki Victoris Features and Specifications Revealed; Check Everything About Newly Unveiled Mid-Sized SUV in India.

TVS Ntorq Specifications and Features

The TVS Ntorq 150 comes with a stealth aircraft-inspired design, projector headlamps, sporty tail lamps, and coloured alloy wheels. It is offered in two variants, which include Ntorq 150 and Ntorq 150 TFT. The standard model comes in Turbo Blue, Stealth Silver, and Racing Red, while the TFT version is available in Nitro Green, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue colour options. It comes with a 5-inch TFT colour display on the top variant.

The scooter features a seat height of 770mm, 22-litre under-seat storage with a USB port, and a 5.8-litre fuel tank. It comes with a 220mm front disc brake, 130mm rear drum brake, ABS, traction control, high-speed alert, and crash alert features. The Ntorq 150 is powered by a 149.7cc, 3V single-cylinder engine delivering 8.7 kW at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It accelerates from 0 to 80 km/h in 6.3 seconds and offers a top speed of 104 km/h. Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Now Available in New Terracotta Red Colour With Dual-Tone and Mono-Tone Options.

TVS Ntorq 150 Price In India

The latest scooter from TVS Motor has been launched in two variants in India. TVS Ntorq 150 price in India starts at INR 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant. The Ntorq 150 TFT variant is priced at INR 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

