Panama City, Panama - Renato Rodriguez is a fintech expert who has made strides in introducing digital currencies to every household of South America. He hails from Guatemala and holds a degree in Systems Engineering and has graduated in Economics from the University of Los Angeles. He is also a crypto philanthropist helping millions of lives and also helping them understand Bitcoin.

People are currently witnessing major financial turbulence resulting from the ongoing pandemic; central banks across the world have been printing money at an abnormal pace. While these institutions are 'printing to saving the economy,' the truth may be something different. Most of these funds are going back into the pockets of the wealthy through bonds/stocks buybacks, and as always, the common man is getting almost nothing.

The printing of fiat currency in an unprecedented way has placed many fiat currencies in an uncertain position as they are extensively dropping value against the US Dollar and are also vulnerable to drastic devaluation.

"Currency devaluations are a wake-up call for the people, and people must act now," Renato Rodriguez.

According to Renato, "Major financial blunders in 2020 have backed Bitcoin secure its position as both a currency and a store of value." The global debt is rising because of the excessive money printing and these numbers are in trillions.

Good days are coming for Bitcoin & the crypto market

People around the world are realizing how broken their economic system is, and they are looking for something that can be used both a currency and a store of value. Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin checks all these boxes and unsurprisingly people are more interested in Bitcoin because of its virtual nature and unique features. The reflation and depravation fiat currencies have witnessed certainly reinforces the case for Bitcoin.

With the halving event that happened recently, people's trust in Bitcoin have doubled and they have realized the scarcity of said asset. In fact, the market has been stable since the last two months acting as a hedge against the traditional volatile markets.

