Skoda Auto India has officially unveiled the mid-size Slavia in India. The new car will debut in the country by early next year and it is now available for bookings via the Skoda India official website. Customers can book the same by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new Skoda Slavia gets the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats, LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, honeycomb design, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars and more. Skoda Auto Plans to Set Up 30 'Compact Workshops' Pan-India by This Year.

The new Slavia will be offered in three variants - Ambition, Style and Active. Under the bonnet, it features two engine options - a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 113bhp of power, 178Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 148bhp of power and 250Nm of peak torque.

Skoda Slavia (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

We’re #LIVE! The World Static Premiere of the new #SKODASLAVIA has started. Join the conversation here https://t.co/X8J7f1aU8J — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) November 18, 2021

It will be offered with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox options. The new Slavia will be available in five shades - Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue and Candy White.

Skoda Slavia (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

On the inside, the Skoda Slavia will come loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, USB Type-C charging ports, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, a two-spoke steering wheel, an 8-inch fully digital instrument console, circular AC vents on either side and telescopic adjustable steering.

Skoda Slavia (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

For safety, it gets ABS with EBD, hill hold control, VSM, Isofix mounts, a speed alert system, a rearview camera, seat-belt reminder system and six airbags. Coming to the pricing, Skoda Slavia is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).