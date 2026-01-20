Mumbai, January 20: Skoda Auto India has officially taken the wraps off the highly anticipated Kushaq facelift, introducing a suite of aesthetic and mechanical updates to its popular mid-size SUV. The 2026 model features a sharper exterior design, a more premium cabin, and several segment-first comfort features. While the official price announcement is scheduled for March, the company has confirmed that pre-bookings are now open across all dealerships.

The facelift aims to bolster the Kushaq’s position in a competitive segment that includes the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Beyond the visual tweaks, Skoda has addressed long-standing customer feedback by introducing hardware upgrades like rear disc brakes for higher variants and a more advanced automatic transmission for the entry-level engine.

Pricing and Availability

While exact variant-wise pricing will be revealed in March, industry estimates suggest the Kushaq facelift will be priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda is offering a standard 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty, which can be extended up to six years, along with complementary roadside assistance to enhance the ownership experience.

Exterior and Design Updates

The 2026 Kushaq adopts Skoda’s latest "Modern Solid" design language. The front fascia is headlined by sleeker LED headlights and a redesigned grille featuring segmented LED inserts, a look inspired by the flagship Kodiaq. The bumpers have been sharpened with new silver skid plates, and the rear now sports a trendy connected LED light bar with illuminated "SKODA" lettering.

To further distinguish the variants, the Monte Carlo trim continues to offer a sportier aesthetic with blacked-out chrome, red accents on the grille, and exclusive alloy wheel designs. Skoda has also added three new exterior paint options: Steel Grey, Shimla Green, and Cherry Red.

Interior and Premium Features

Inside, the Kushaq facelift focuses on luxury and technology. The most significant addition is a panoramic sunroof, a feature that was previously missing and highly requested by buyers. The cabin also sees an upgrade in tech with a new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that now integrates Google Gemini AI for voice-assisted commands.

In a segment-first move, Skoda has equipped the rear seats with a massage function. Other premium touches include 6-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, dual-zone ambient lighting, and an increased boot capacity of 491 liters. Safety remains a priority, with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating carried over from the previous model.

Powertrain and Mechanical Changes

Under the hood, the Kushaq continues with its proven 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines, but with notable transmission updates. The 115hp 1.0-litre engine now gets a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, replacing the older 6-speed unit for better efficiency and smoother shifts.

The 150hp 1.5-litre engine remains paired with the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic. Critically, the 1.5 TSI variants are now equipped with rear disc brakes, improving the SUV's stopping power.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (skoda-auto.co.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).