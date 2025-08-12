New Delhi, August 12: Skoda India has launched three limited edition trims for its popular - Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq models. The Czech-based automobile giant launched all three models on the celebration of 25th anniversary and achieving a special milestone in the auto industry. Skoda Slavia Limited Edition, Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition and Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition have been launched with notable upgrades.

Skoda's new limited edition cars are based on the already available high-spec variants such as Monte Carlo for Slavia and Kushaq. The Skoda Kylaq model is based on the Prestige and Signature+ trims. The company announced that there would be only 500 units of these limited edition models available for each models. Renault Kiger Facelift Launch Date in India on August 24; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Slavia Limited Edition Price, Specifications and Features

Skoda Slavia Limited Edition (Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition) has been launched in India with the same engine and mechanical specs; however it is offered in Deep Black and Tornado Red paints. Additionally, the limited edition comes with front bumper, spoiler, lower door garnishes, trunk, etc. It adds complementary accessories kit which includes puddle lamps, underbody lights, 25th anniversary badging on B-pillar, 360-degree camera setup. Skoda Slavia Limited Edition price in India for 1.0-litre TSI MT variant is INR 15.63 lakh, for 1.0-litre TSI AT is INR 16.73 lakh and for 1.5-litre DST variant is INR 18.33 lakh - all ex-showroom prices.

Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition Price, Specifications and Features

Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition (Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition) is launched in India with Deep Black option and the company will offer accessories in Tornado Red and vice versa. The car comes with same Black and Tornado Red options offered for the exterior paints. As a part of upgrades, Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition gets trunk garnish, lower door garnish, fog lamp garnish. It comes with the same 360-degree camera setup, underbody lights, puddle lamps, fin spoiler and 25th anniversary badging in complementary accessories kit. Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition price starts at INR 16.39 lakh for 1.0-litre TSI MT variant, INR 17.49 lakh for 1.0-litre and INR 19.09 lakh for 1.5-litre DSG - all ex-showroom prices. Waymo Saves Life: Broadcaster Piers Morgan Shares How Alphabet-Owned Company’s Self-Driving Cab Saved Him From Potential Crash; Here’s What Happened.

Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition Price, Specifications and Features

Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition price in India starts at INR 11.25 lakh for the Signature+ model and INR 12.89 lakh for the Prestige model. It is available in MT Signature+ (MT) and Prestige (MT) trims. The Kylaq limited edition includes 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, and a 25th anniversary badging on the B-pillar.

