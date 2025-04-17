New Delhi, April 17: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is launched in India. The next-generation Skoda Kodiaq, which made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, arrives with new styling, and advanced features. Skoda Auto India has launched new Kodiaq in base Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin and Klement) variants. 2025 Skoda Kodiaq price in India starts at INR INR 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV has increased in size, now measuring 4,758 mm in length, which is 61 mm longer than its predecessor. It has a width of 1,864 mm and a height of 1,679 mm, while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,791 mm. The front of the SUV features a newly designed grille. It is equipped with split matrix LED headlights that are linked by LED strips. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched in India at INR 48.99 Lakh; Check Specifications and Features of New VW Flagship SUV.

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is available in two variants, that includes the Sportline and the Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K), which mainly differ in their exterior designs. The Sportline has a more sporty look, while the L&K includes an aerodynamic style. The L&K variant features chrome accents in various areas, including roof rails that have a brushed silver finish. It also includes a horizontal LED strip in the grille that links the headlights. The Sportline trim adopts a more aggressive look with a blacked-out design for the front grille, wing mirrors, roof rails, and D-pillar.

The Selection L&K variant features R18 Mazeno alloy wheels with Aero trims and the Sportline variant includes an R18 Soira alloy wheels. The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has seven colour options, which are Bronx Gold Metallic, Velvet Red Metallic, Steel Grey, Race Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, and Moon White Metallic.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Specifications and Features

The Kodiaq L&K trim comes with cognac leather upholstery and features front massage seats with heating and cooling options. The Sportline variant offers leather upholstery in all-black colour. The new Kodiaq includes a 10-inch display for the driver and a 13-inch touchscreen that supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV comes with a CANTON sound system with 13 speakers and a subwoofer.

The SUV also features configurable rotary dials with displays and a wireless charging pad. Additionally, it gets a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and park assist. Safety features include nine airbags, ABS, and more. The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV is powered by a 2.0 TSI petrol engine that produces 150kW of power and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed gearbox. It offers a fuel efficiency of around 14.86 KM per litre. 2025 Honda Dio Launched in India With OBD-2B Compliance, Improved Fuel Efficiency and Upgrades; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

2025 Skoda Kodiaq price in India stgarts at INR 46,89,000 for Sportline variant. The Skoda Kodiaq 2025 with Selection L&K variant is launched at a price of INR 48,69,000. Booking of the SUV starts today with a token amount of INR 50,000.

