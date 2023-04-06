New Delhi, April 6 : India’s fast-paced and highly competitive automotive market is constantly booming, and brimming with innumerable cool machines on wheels. While the SUV craze is on, most of the middle-class Indian consumers still prefer affordably priced cars.

However, the modern Indian car buyers are not ready to compromise on looks, and hence even the cheapest of the cars have to good looking in order to strike the right chord with the buyers and to succeed in the market. So, here is a list of top 5 (in no particular order) stylish cars that come with easy on the pocket price tags. Hyundai Teases Its All-New Micro-SUV Declaring It’s Coming Soon To Take the Indians to Places Out in the Wild; Check Out The Teasers.

India's Top 5 Best Looking Budget Cars:

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Long time former bestselling car in India, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now comes with better looks, better equipment list and convenience of AMT gearbox. It has also improved its safety quotient and packs in some cool features like 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. The Alto K10 is price in the ranges between Rs 3.99 and Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom) to be a part of any middle-class small family. Maruti Suzuki FRONX To Offer Best-in-Class Fuel Efficiency; Check Out Full Specification Details of the Upcoming SUV.

2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

This one’s high on style and also offers good features and interior space. The Grand i10 Nios gets powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine to offer a peppy drive experience as well, and hence it is a very popular car in the country. The Hyundai Grand i10 is tagged starting at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Renault Kwid

The Kwid has been a much preferred small hatchback because of its SUV-inspired design. It also offers higher ground clearance, a nice list of convenience features including a touchscreen infotainment system to go with its stylish exterior. Renault Kwid is also available in eye-catching colour options and special attractive Climber edition variants. It is priced starting at Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Tiago

The Tiago is the replacement for the long-time popular Indica, and being Tata’s new-age car, it flaunts very attractive exterior styling and combine’s its maker’s other commendable features – space and affordable price tag. It comes in both 1.2-litre engine petrol and petrol-CNG versions and its price range starts at Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio is among the many bestselling cars from Maruti Suzuki owing to its lively styling and affordable pricing. This small hatch also comes in both petrol and CNG options and packs in nice features. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s price ranges between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.13 lakh.

