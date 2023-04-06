New Delhi, April 6 : Hyundai is getting all braced up to launch its all-new small SUV model in India, and is currently busy creating buzz around the upcoming product.

It has been known for some time now, that the South Korean auto major is gearing up to introduce its new micro-SUV model. Now, the company has released teasers to announce the arrival of its all-new SUV contender. Let’s dig into the details. India’s Top 5 Safest Cars As per Global NCAP Crash Tests Ratings in 2023; Checkout Key Details.

All-new Hyundai Small SUV – Teaser Details :

Hyundai India has taken to its social media account to post a few teasers featuring wild animals clustered in a very cute way. The wild animals are shown on a Hyundai wing mirror, and they all seem to be gaping at the car. Mercedes-Benz Unveils 2023 Refreshed GLS, AMG GLS 63 and GLS Maybach SUV Models With Loads of Goodies.

Apart from the teaser captions declaring that a new Hyundai SUV is coming soon, the auto maker doesn’t reveal any other detail about the SUV model. However, the teasers do mention that it is meant to be taking its owners to places. The teasers also say to ‘think outside’ and to ‘spread your wings outside’. All these indicate at hard-core off-road capabilities. Check the teasers below:

Hyundai Releases Teasers Announcing Its Upcoming SUV in India:

Hyundai Says To Spread Your Wings Outside With Its Upcoming SUV:

However, the upcoming Hyundai SUV for India is said to be a micro-SUV that is set to be positioned below the Venue. In such a segment, off-roading capabilities are usually not seen. The small SUV segment usually gets urban SUVs or crossovers, which are essentially soft-roaders meant for the city roads and smooth highways, and not endowed with tough dust beating capabilities of the bigger true SUVs.

Hence, it will be indeed very interesting to see what Hyundai actually means by these teasers. Will the new mini-SUV from Hyundai really come with big SUV off-road capabilities? Only time will tell.

All-new Hyundai Small SUV – Speculated Details:

Meanwhile, what we do know about Hyundai’s upcoming small SUV, is that the vehicle is still codenamed as the Ai3 and is likely to debut by mid-2023. The new small SUV is tipped to be sharing its underpinnings with the Grand i10 NIOS and Aura, and share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the Nios, Aura and Venue. Diesel engine option is not expected.

The new upcoming Hyundai micro-SUV or crossover is speculated to share design cues with the international Casper, but a tad larger. The new Tata Punch rival from Hyundai has already been spotted testing the roads with an upright stance and a large glass area. More details are expected to be revealed by Hyundai soon.

