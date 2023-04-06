New Delhi, April 6 : Maruti Suzuki is preparing to officially launch its new FRONX sub-compact SUV in India. Ahead of the Maruti Suzuki FRONX’s imminent launch, the company has gone ahead and revealed its fuel efficiency figures.

The Indo-Japanese auto major claims that its soon to launch FRONX will offer the best-in-class fuel efficiency and also best-in-class turning radius. Check out full specs details here.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Powertrains:

The upcoming Maruti FRONX is set to come with a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol engine capable of generating 100.06PS of maximum power and 147.6Nm of peak torque, while the 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine will offer 89.73PS and 113Nm. The 1.0-litre turbo mill be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT gearbox options, and the 1.2-litre motor will get mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT choice.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Fuel Efficiency Figures:

Here are the fuel efficiency figures of the FRONX that are revealed by Maruti Suzuki:

Fronx 1.0 MT : 21.5kmpl

Fronx 1.0 AT : 20.01kmpl

Fronx 1.2 MT : 21.79kmpl

Fronx 1.2 AMT : 22.89kmpl

Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the FRONX will be coming with the best fuel efficiency figures in its own class, while also claiming that the vehicle will class-best turning radius of 4.9 metres.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Dimensions, Expected Price & Launch Timeline:

The Fronx is a sub-4 metre crossover based on the Baleno premium hatchback. It is 3,995mm in length, 1,765mm in breadth, 1,550mm in height, and comes riding on a 2,520mm long wheelbase. It gets a decent ground clearance of 190mm and a rather small 308 litre cargo space.

The Maruti Suzuki FRONX is expected to be priced affordably at around Rs 6.75 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. Post its Indian launch, it will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The FRONX is scheduled to launch within this month (April).

