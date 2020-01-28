Tata Nexon EV SUV Launched in India With Starting Price of Rs 13.99 Lakh; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

Tata Nexon EV SUV Launched in India With Starting Price of Rs 13.99 Lakh (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tata Motors on Tuesday officially announced the launch of the highly-awaited Nexon EV SUV in India. Launched with an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom India), the Nexon EV is Tata Motors' second electric in India after Tigor EV. Dubbed as India's own electric SUV, the Nexon EV will be available across all Tata dealerships starting today onwards. The newly launched Tata Nexon EV is offered in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The SUV also packs 35 smart connectivity features that are offered as a part of ZConnect app suite. LIVE Updates: Tata Nexon EV Highlights .

The newly launched Nexon EV is based on the Impact 2.0 design language that gives a sporty appeal on the whole. The vehicle gets EV badging on the grille upfront. Adding quotient upfront are tri-arrows, signature Humanity Line, fog lamps, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and more. On the inside, the top-end variant comes with leatherette seats, electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 7-inch touchscreen display among others. Ensuring overall safety, the electric SUV is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control and more.

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon EV is loaded with an AC motor that draws power from a 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery. The motor is capable of making 127bhp of maximum power against peak torque of 245Nm. Additionally, the company has packed an IP67 certified battery making it waterproof and dust proof. The newly launched Nexon EV is claimed to hit 0 to 100 kmph mark in just 9.9 seconds. Moreover, the company will also be offering fast charging option on the Nexon EV which is possible because of a 25kW fast charger that can charge the SUV up to 80 percent in just one hour. Moreover, the regular 3.3kW bundled charger is claimed to fully charge the SUV in eight hours.

As far as the prices go, the entry level variant - XM is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh whereas the mid variant - XZ+ costs Rs 14.99 lakh. Moreover, the top-end variant - XZ+ LUX retails at Rs 14.99 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom India). Interestingly, the Nexon EV doesn't have any direct competition in the market as of now. Nexon EV is the most affordable electric SUV in the country as it undercuts MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV by fair margin.